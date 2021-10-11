WWE Talent Frustrated With Recent Women’s Division Booking (Report)

After promoting the women’s revolution for the last few years, WWE seems to be reverting back to their old ways. The talents within the company are frustrated with it.

Fightful Select provided some updates on the backstage reaction to the recent changes. According to the report, there ‘significant frustration’ from talent and staff about the booking of the women’s division:

“We’ve heard significant frustration from talent and staff alike about the booking of the women’s division of late, and the time given in multiple situations.”

This week’s episode of WWE SmackDown featured two women’s matches. The first one saw Zelina Vega picking up a victory over Toni Storm in a first-round Queen’s Crown match. This bout lasted only 2 minutes 14 seconds.

The second bout of the night saw Carmella picking up a victory over the fan-favorite to win the tournament, Liv Morgan. This bout was given even less time and it lasted only 1 minute 36 seconds.

The site also notes that the original plan for Morgan vs. Carmella fight was different. According to them, at one point, Morgan was scheduled to win this first-round Queen’s Crown tournament match but the officials changed the plans.

