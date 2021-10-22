Xavier Woods Speaks On Winning King Of The Ring Tournament

Xavier Woods has earned his biggest accomplishment to date as far as singles competition is concerned.

Woods has been a member of The New Day since the group debuted back in 2014. In fact, he started the trio on WWE TV by bringing Big E and Kofi Kingston together. While Woods is the mastermind behind The New Day, he hasn’t had the singles success that E and Kingston have enjoyed. Finally, Woods has gotten his due.

Xavier Woods made it to the finals of the King of the Ring tournament. The lone obstacle left to win the tournament was Finn Balor. The two collided at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. Woods picked up the win, realizing his dream of becoming the King of the Ring.

In a WWE backstage interview, Woods had trouble describing just how surreal this moment is for him.

EXCLUSIVE: What a magical moment for @AustinCreedWins at #WWECrownJewel!



The NEW #KingoftheRing reflects on having a childhood dream come true. pic.twitter.com/KAzjbOe0hY — WWE (@WWE) October 21, 2021

“I don’t know, it’s just this weird new feeling. Which is weird because I’m 17 years in and I have a new feeling and that’s really cool. Almost 20 years in wrestling; since I was 17. This is the only real thing — this and tag team stuff. Love tag team wrestling. This is the only singles accolade that I’ve ever cared about. Titles are cool. Even that white leather IC title is so dope, but I only care about this. Like you know that you can do something, and you know that it’s possible but there’s something in your head that says, ‘This will never happen. This is a pipe dream. You’ve done well enough. Be happy with what you have.’ So, I don’t know, I guess I never actually really believed that would actually ever happen for me.”

In Woods’ mind, he has reached the mountain top in terms of singles matches. Big E and Kingston captured the WWE Championship, but for Woods, winning the King of the Ring is what he truly wanted.

