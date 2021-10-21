Xavier Woods Wins King Of The Ring, Zelina Vega Wins Queen’s Crown

WWE held the King of the Ring and Queen’s Crown tournament finals at this year’s Crown Jewel pay-per-view event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

On the King of the Ring side of things, Xavier Woods vs. Finn Balor went down. The back and forth match ended when Woods fought back and hit an elbow drop off the top rope.

Regarding Queen’s Crown, Doudrop vs. Zelina Vega took place. The match featured Vega controlling the action with Dewdrop fighting back throughout it. They did some near falls before Vega hit a Code Red for the win. The match went nearly six minutes.

The first round matches of the Queen’s Crown tournament saw Vega beat Toni Storm, Carmella defeat Liv Morgan, Doupdrop go over Natalya and Shayna Baszler over Dana Brooke. The semi-finals saw Vega beat Carmella and Dewdrop defeat Natalya.

For the King of the Ring, Sami Zayn beat Rey Mysterio, Finn Balor over Cesaro, Jinder Mahal defeat Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods over Ricochet in the first round. The semi-finals were Woods beating Mahal and Balor beating Zayn.

This was the first-ever Queen’s Crown tournament that WWE has held up to this point. All the way back to August 2019, Bayley was one person in WWE that publicly made it known she would like to see a Queen Of The Ring tournament. Two years later, WWE started making progress towards this by coming up with the Queen’s Crown name by filing a trademark for it.

On the flip side, WWE previously held the King of the Ring tournament in 2019 with Baron Corbin being crowned king.