Adam Cole Compares AEW & NXT Fans, Says They Are Vital For Success

Adam Cole believes there are similarities between AEW and NXT fans.

The former leader of the Undisputed Era faction is well-aware of what it’s like to be a top star on the NXT brand. Adam Cole had been a main eventer on NXT ever since he arrived at TakeOver: Brooklyn III back in 2017. He went on to become the face of the brand and an NXT Triple Crown winner.

Cole ended up leaving WWE just a few months ago and signed with AEW in September 2021.

Adam Cole Talks AEW & NXT Fans

During an appearance on the #DORK podcast, Cole broke down what makes both AEW and NXT fans stand out.

“That’s how the magic happens in a lot of ways,” he began. “At the end of the day, in a lot of ways, the fans looked at NXT as, not the little engine that could, but this new brand that was starting that they felt responsible for its growth, which I think is so important.”

“The fact that the roster kept growing and they kept signing these Independent stars, they felt responsible for this massive growth of NXT becoming this legit third brand. AEW has that same kind of passion in the sense of people feel they are responsible for AEW’s growth these past two years, and they are.”

“The fact that fans are so amped and so jacked up and ready to enjoy these matches, makes it so special. Fans are vital.”

Adam Cole has realigned with The Elite since making his AEW debut. He’s been involved in a feud with the Jungle Boy, Christian Cage, and Luchasaurus.

On the Oct. 23 episode of Dynamite, Cole and The Young Bucks tossed Jungle Boy off the stage. As of this writing, he is not booked for a match at the upcoming AEW Full Gear pay-per-view.

