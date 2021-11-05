Adam Cole Shares Positive Message To Released WWE & ROH Talent

Adam Cole has an uplifting message for those who are no longer employed by WWE and ROH.

It’s been a rough few days in the wrestling industry. First, word broke that Ring of Honor is going through a “reconceptualization” phase and has released all of its wrestlers. Then, a new wave of WWE roster cuts was announced.

Adam Cole Speaks On WWE & ROH Releases

Adam Cole appeared on Busted Open Radio and showed support for those who no longer have a wrestling company to call home. He also shared some words of encouragement.

“First of all, it always breaks my heart to hear stuff, whether it be a company like Ring of Honor, which I love dearly, going on hiatus for a little while, I hope they come back strong, hope they have the chance to. Like you said with the releases, pretty much to everybody who is in that boat right now where they’re not too sure what they’re gonna do going forward, I’m sure there’s a lot of stress going through their minds, but I wanna remind everybody that there’s a reason that they got to where they did.

“Ring of Honor’s an incredible company and the people who were in WWE who got let go, again your talent it spoke for itself. There’s a reason you were able to advance so far within the industry and get so far because a lot of people saw a lot of talent in you and a lot of people still do see a lot of talent in you. It doesn’t matter how long it takes. Again, if these people continue to have patience and continue to show the world how good they are, trust me when I tell ya it’s gonna work out.”

Adam Cole was in a situation where he could’ve either signed a long-term extension with WWE or take his talents elsewhere. Ultimately, Cole decided to sign with AEW. He has realigned with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks.

Please H/T SEScoops with a link if you use any quotes from this article