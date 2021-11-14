Adam Page Wins AEW World Title At Full Gear

At long last, fans got to see the match they’ve waited months to see – Adam Page challenging Kenny Omega for the AEW World Heavyweight Championship.

This served as the main event of the Full Gear pay-per-view event. Omega hit a springboard sunset liger bomb and Page landed badly on his back/neck. Page with a blockbuster off the top rope. There was a referee bump when Page hit his clothesline finisher to him. Don Callis got involved but was taken out. Page with the deadeye for a near fall when a new referee came out. Page with the one-winged angel for a near fall. Page hit his clothesline finisher for the win.

Originally, AEW was planning this match for the All Out PPV event, but the decision was made for Omega to defend the title against Christian Cage at this event instead as Page took time off for the birth of his child.

Page made his return to AEW TV on an episode of Dynamite in October when he was revealed as the “joker” in the Casino Ladder Match. The bout also featured PAC, Andrade El Idolo, Jon Moxley, Lance Archer, Orange Cassidy, and Matt Hardy.

With Page winning the bout, he earned the title match. This was actually a rematch between them as Omega beat Page in last year’s Eliminator Tournament finals at Full Gear.