AEW Dynamite Results (11/10): Full Gear Go-Home Show, Hangman Page & Kenny Omega

AEW Dynamite aired live from the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Indiana. It was the final episode of Dynamite before AEW Full Gear this Saturday. AEW Champion Kenny Omega and Hangman Adam Page signed the contract for their title match at the PPV tonight. AEW also announced Thunder Rosa & Hikaru Shida will team up to face Nyla Rose & Jamie Hayter during the Buy In at Full Gear. Eddie Kingston and CM Punk brawled backstage tonight ahead of their match at the PPV.

Dynamite Results (11/10)

Bryan Danielson def. Rocky Romero via submission Tay Conti, Anna Jay, Thunder Rosa def. Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter, Rebel Jungle Boy def. Anthony Bowens via submission Wardlow def. Wheeler Yuta Lio Rush & Dante Martin def. Matt Sydal & Lee Moriarty PAC def. Dax Harwood

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Bryan Danielson Picked Up A Win

Bryan Danielson squared off against Rocky Romero in the first match of the night. Orange Cassidy, Kris Statlander, Wheeler Yuta, and Chuck Taylor accompanied Rocky during his entrance. Cassidy was ringside for the match. Danielson controlled the action early and leveled Rocky with a shoulder tackle. Rocky battled back and went for an Armbar but Danielson quickly reached the ropes to break the hold. Romero hit Danielson with an elbow to the face during a rope break and then sent Bryan out of the ring.

Danielson stared at Orange Cassidy as he put his hands in his pockets and Rocky capitalized with a Suicide Dive. Back in the ring, Rocky unloaded some chops in the corner of the ring. Danielson battled back with some kicks and chops of his own. Bryan applied a submission hold but Rocky was able to reach the ropes.

Bryan connected with a knee to the midsection but Romero responded with a springboard Tornado DDT. Matt Hardy was shown in the front row and was mocking Orange Cassidy. The action spilled out of the ring and Rocky hit a Hurricanrana off the steps. Back in the ring, Rocky connected with Sliced Bread and went for the cover but Danielson was able to kick out at two.

Romero hit a Clothesline in the corner but Danielson immediately responded with a German Suplex for a near fall. Bryan backed Rocky to the corner and hit a couple chops before perching him up on the top turnbuckle. Danielson went for a German Suplex off the top but Romero countered with a Crossbody for a near fall.

Bryan and Romero traded punches before Danielson brought Rocky to the mat. Bryan applied a Heel Hook but Rocky escaped. Danielson then got in an Ankle Lock but Rocky countered into an Armbreaker. Danielson escaped and hit Rocky with a kick to the face. Bryan then stomped on Rocky’s face before applying a Half Crab for the submission victory.

Lambert, American Top Team, Men Of The Year Attacked Inner Circle

Tony Schiavone was supposed to interview Inner Circle tonight but Dan Lambert, Men of the Year, and American Top Team attacked them with kendo sticks and trash cans. Dan Lambert then climbed to the middle rope as a table was set up in the corner. Jericho was lifted up and Lambert put him through the table with a Powerbomb. Lambert then put Chris in the Walls of Jericho and shouted into the microphone that it is called the Boston Crab.

Tay Conti, Anna Jay, Thunder Rosa def. Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter, Rebel

AEW Women’s Champion Britt Baker, Rebel, and Jamie Hayter faced Tay Conti, Anna Jay, and Thunder Rosa tonight. Baker and Thunder Rosa started off the action as the crowd chanted for both wrestlers. Rebel tagged in and Rosa greeted her with a Dropkick. Anna tagged in and beat Baker down in the corner.

Tay tagged in and went after Baker but Hayter tagged herself in. Conti hit the TayKO on Jamie and went for the cover but Britt broke it up at two. Anna Jay and Britt Baker battled as Thunder Rosa hit Hayter with a Splash. Conti connected with a DDT on Rebel and then covered her for the victory. Baker will defend the AEW Women’s Championship against Tay Conti at Full Gear.

Bobby Fish Attacked Jungle Boy

Jungle Boy faced Anthony Bowens tonight on Dynamite. Max Caster was in Bowens’ corner for the match. Bowens and Jungle Boy locked up to start off the match. Jungle Boy connected with an Arm Drag and followed it up with a Dropkick. Caster went for a distraction and Jungle Boy ripped his hat off. Bowens capitalized on the distraction as Dynamite went to a break.

When Dynamite returned, Jungle Boy was in control and went for the Snare Trap but Caster interfered. Jungle Boy hit him with a dive and got back into the ring. Bowens caught him with a DDT for a near fall. Jungle Boy then got Bowens in the Snare Trap for the submission victory. Bobby Fish attacked Jungle Boy after the match before Luchasaurus and Christian Cage made the save.

Adam Cole was with the Young Bucks backstage and introduced them to Bobby Fish. Matt and Nick said that in AEW there is “no dispute” and that this “is the era of The Elite”, but if Cole vouches for Bobby Fish then he is cool. Adam suggested that Bobby Fish wrestle Jungle Boy on Rampage and let them finish the job the following night at Full Gear.

Wardlow Dominated

Wardlow faced Wheeler Yuta tonight on Dynamite. Wheeler got in some offense early and went for a Crossbody but Wardlow caught him with ease. Wardlow hit four Powerbombs and then the Alarm Clock in the corner of the ring for the dominant victory. Hardy Family Office then attacked Best Friends after the match and beat them down.

Lio Rush & Dante Martin Picked Up Win

Lio Rush and Dante Martin faced Matt Sydal and Lee Moriarty tonight. Sydal and Lee isolated Lio Rush in the corner. Lio connected with a springboard Hurricanrana and a brawl broke broke out. Dante hit Sydal with a Dropkick and then Lee tagged in. Lee connected with a Facebuster on Lio for a near fall.

Rush hit an Enziguri and then delivered a couple Suicide Dives to Sydal and Moriarty. Back in the ring, Rush connected with a Neckbreaker for a two count. Dante tagged in and made his way to the top rope. Sydal shoved Lio off the top rope and then Lee brought Dante down. Rush hit Sydal with an Enziguri and then Dante battled back with a Moonsault on Lee for the pinfall victory.

PAC def. Dax Harwood

PAC faced Dax Harwood tonight. They locked up to begin the action. PAC took control with a Body Slam but Harwood battled back and applied a Headlock. Pac escaped with an Arm Drag and then delivered some chops in the corner until Referee Aubrey Edwards warned him to back off. Pac brought Harwood to another corner and continued to chop him. Pac connected with a German Suplex and then a Clothesline that knocked Harwood to the outside as Dynamite went to a break.

When Dynamite returned, Pac connected with a ridiculous Brainbuster off the top rope. Pac couldn’t get to the cover right away and the extra time allowed Harwood to kick out at two. Pac hit a Superkick but Harwood shrugged it off and hit a Powerbomb for a two count. Pac locked in the Brutalizer for the submission victory. After the match, Pac wouldn’t let go of the hold and Cash made the save.

The lights then went out and Malakai Black & Andrade El Idolo were in the ring. They joined in on the beatdown of Pac before Cody Rhodes & Lucha Bros sprinted to the ring for the save. It was then announced that Cody & PAC will face Malakai Black & Andrade El Idolo at Full Gear.

Omega Signed The Contract In Hangman’s Blood

AEW Champion Kenny Omega will put his title on the line against Hangman Adam Page this Saturday night at Full Gear. At the conclusion of this week’s Dynamite, Hangman Page and Kenny Omega had a contract signing to make the match official. Tony Schiavone moderated the signing and Tony Khan banned everyone else from the ring.

Page said he is not sure what else is left to say. Hangman added that the sooner he signs the contract, the sooner he can get to Full Gear, kick Omega’s ass and take the AEW Championship. Hangman signed the contract and then Omega grabbed a microphone. Omega brought up Hangman’s failures and insecurities before calling him a disappointment.

Hangman suggested that Kenny was always afraid of him because he knew he could take the title from him. Kenny claimed that he cared about Hangman and wanted to shake his hand one final time before the PPV. They shook hands and Omega exited the ring. The camera man was then revealed to be Don Callis and he hit Hangman with the camera. Omega then signed the contract in Hangman’s blood to close the show.