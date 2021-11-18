AEW Dynamite Results (11/17): CM Punk & MJF, Bryan Danielson & Hangman Page, Title Match

AEW Dynamite aired live from the Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia. It was the first episode of Dynamite following AEW Full Gear this past weekend. Jay Lethal made his AEW in-ring debut in a title match against TNT Champion Sammy Guevara. Bryan Danielson confronted Hangman Page and battled Evil Uno tonight. CM Punk interrupted MJF during tonight’s show as well.

Dynamite Results (11/17)

Bryan Danielson def. Evil Uno Tomorhiro Ishii & Orange Cassidy def. The Butcher & The Blade Nyla Rose def. Hikaru Shida to advance in the TBS Championship Tournament Dante Martin & Lio Rush def. The Acclaimed Sammy Guevara def. Jay Lethal to retain the TNT Championship

Bryan Danielson Warned Hangman Page & Dark Order

The Elite had a brief backstage promo to begin the show. Kenny Omega congratulated Hangman Page on his victory and said there were some things he has to change. Omega told Young Bucks to hold down the fort while he is gone. Adam Cole said that he will but Omega made it clear that he wasn’t talking to him and was speaking to Matt and Nick Jackson. Young Bucks awkwardly noted that they will hold it down together to end the promo.

Dark Order welcomed everyone to National Cowboy Shit Day and celebrated new AEW Champion Hangman Page. Hangman thanked everyone and brought up his next opponent, Bryan Danielson.

Bryan Danielson interrupted and congratulated Hangman Page for beating Kenny Omega and winning the AEW Championship. Danielson told Page that he was super excited for the title match but is a little disappointed it is not Kenny Omega standing across the ring for him. Page noted that he beat Kenny Omega’s ass at Full Gear and managed to do it under thirty minutes, unlike Bryan. The crowd chanted “Cowboy shit!” and Bryan claimed he wasn’t here to start beef.

Danielson joked that Page wouldn’t be wrestling someone that dresses up as a Ghostbuster on Halloween because he is here to fight. Danielson boasted about wrestling the following night after winning at WrestleMania and mocked Hangman for being out here in cowboy shoes and a dumb leather jacket. Bryan brought up all the excuses about Hangman underperforming and doesn’t want to have the match tonight to give Page an excuse for not being ready. Hangman told Bryan that he will do it his way and have the match another night.

Page noted that he knows Virginia is for lovers but will fight tonight. Page got right in Danielson’s face and he shoved him away. Dark Order then broke up the action and Bryan grabbed the microphone again. Danielson told Page that he knows he doesn’t really want to fight right now and Hangman charged at him. Hangman tackled Bryan in the corner and Danielson rolled out of the ring to regroup. Danielson battled Evil Uno in a singles match when Dynamite returned from a break.

Bryan controlled the action early and kept a Half Crab in until Aubrey broke it up. Danielson was loving the boos from the crowd as he beat the hell out of Evil Uno. The crowd chanted “no!” as Bryan hit some chops and cheered as Evil Uno battled back. Evil Uno hit a Hurricanrana and followed it up with a Neckbreaker for a two count. Danielson connected with several strikes and then a Dropkick in the corner. Evil Uno sent Danielson to the mat and went for a Swanton but Bryan got his knees up. Danielson leveled Evil Uno with a Running Knee and shouted “he is going to get his f*cking head kicked in!” and stomped on Evil Uno’s face over and over. Danielson applied the Triangle Sleeper and Evil Uno quickly passed out. Bryan kept the move locked in and flexed while doing so.

After the match, Tony Schiavone interviewed Bryan Danielson. Bryan said that because of Hangman Page’s behavior, he kicked Evil Uno’s head in. Danielson vowed to kick every member of the Dark Order’s head in until he fights Hangman Page for the title. Danielson said that they are in Chicago next week, Colt Cabana’s hometown, and challenged him to a match next week.

Ishii & Cassidy Picked Up A Win

The Butcher and The Blade faced Tomorhiro Ishii & Orange Cassidy tonight on Dynamite. Ishii and Butcher were about to start off the match but Butcher tagged out immediately. Ishii beat Blade down and tagged in Orange Cassidy. Orange hit a Splash for a one count and put his hands in his pockets. Cassidy hit a Dropkick and put on his sunglasses.

Cassidy was unaware that The Butcher had tagged in and turned around into a giant Clothesline. The Bunny and Matt Hardy hit Cassidy with a cheap shot. Back from a break, Ishii tagged in and lifted Blade up for a Brainbuster but he escaped. Butcher and Blade took control and hit a Powerbomb/Neckbreaker on Cassidy but Ishii broke it up at two. The Bunny gave the Blade brass knuckles but Rocky Romero dragged him to the outside. Ishii then hit Blade with a Brainbuster for the pinfall victory.

Nyla Rose Advanced In The TBS Championship Tournament

Hikaru Shida faced Nyla Rose in the TBS Championship tournament. Shida connected with a Crossbody but Nyla shrugged it off and hit a Suplex. Hikaru sent Nyla out of the ring with a kick to the face and she regrouped with Vickie Guerrero outside the ring. Rose rolled back inside and hit Shida with an elbow as she got back in the ring. Nyla bounced Shida’s face off the turnbuckle a couple times and delivered an uppercut.

Nyla stomped on Shida’s knee and knocked her out of the ring. Shida set up a chair but Nyla connected with a Clothesline and sat her down on it. Rose went for a Senton but Shida got out of the way, Rose crashed through the chair and then Vickie tried to hit her with a kendo stick. Shida grabbed the kendo stick and chased Vickie around. Vickie fell over and Shida hit her with the kendo stick. Back in the ring, Nyla Rose connected with a Body Slam as Dynamite went to a break.

When Dynamite returned, Serena Deeb attacked Hikaru Shida ringside. The action returned to the ring and Nyla hit the Knee Drop but Shida kicked out at two. Nyla went for the Beast Bomb but Shida countered into a Triangle. Nyla took back control and applied the Stretch Muffler and Shida tapped out.

CM Punk Interrupted MJF

MJF made his way to the ring with Shawn Spears and Wardlow. The crowd chanted “you suck!” and MJF told Spears that he cannot deal with this. Spears joked that MJF could defeat anyone of their heroes with a simple Headlock takeover and handed the microphone back to MJF. Maxwell stated that he is easily the most complete pro wrestler on the planet as Spears enjoyed a snack. MJF added that he is the man that will start a bidding war in the year 2024. MJF said that he could take a big old shit on Hangman’s title reign if he wanted.

Maxwell stated that he deserves to be the next AEW Champion and Excalibur joked that MJF only wrestles three times a year. MJF claimed that nobody in the locker room was as good as him or on his level.

CM Punk interrupted and made his way to the ring as the crowd chanted “holy sh*t!”. MJF smirked and told the crowd to stop. They then chanted “shut the f*ck up!” at MJF. Max introduced himself and extended his hand to CM Punk. Punk looked at MJF’s hand and laughed before exiting the ring. MJF was very annoyed at being disrespected and stared at Punk as he made his way to the back.

Dante Martin & Lio Rush def. The Acclaimed

Dante Martin & Lio Rush faced The Acclaimed on this week’s episode of Dynamite. The Acclaimed rapped during their entrances and Lio & Dante flipped onto them at the bottom of the ramp. Lio and Dante controlled the match early and isolated Anthony Bowens in the ring. Max Caster dragged Dante out of the ring and threw him into the barricade. The Acclaimed delivered a Suplex to Dante on the floor and then Bowens rolled him back into the ring.

Caster tagged in and unloaded some punches to Dante’s face as Lio Rush pleaded for a tag. Max dragged Dante back to the corner and tagged in Bowens. Anthony kept Dante in the corner as Dynamite went to a commercial break. When Dynamite returned, Lio finally got the tag and delivered a kick to Bowens’ face. Lio knocked Caster off the apron and made his way to the top rope. Lio went for a Frog Splash but Bowens got out of the way. Bowens hit Rush with a Superkick but turned around into a Dropkick from Dante and all four wrestlers were down.

Bowens hit Rush with a Back Body Drop and tagged in Caster. Max punched Dante in the face and turned Lio inside out with a Clothesline. Bowens planted Lio to the mat and Caster followed it up with an Elbow Drop. Anthony went for the cover but Dante broke it up at two. Dante hit a Dropkick to Caster and battled with Bowens in the corner of the ring. Dante hit a springboard Moonsault and Rush followed it up with the Frog Splash for the pinfall victory.

After the match, Team Taz came to the entrance ramp. Taz told Lio Rush that it was great to see him back at work and offered his condolences to his family. Taz said he was a business man and that it is nothing personal that they have offered Dante Martin a contract to join Team Taz. FTW Champion Ricky Starks told Dante that if he chooses Team Taz that will be the start of a Hall of Fame career. Starks added that if Dante stays with Lio Rush that will be the start of a mediocre one.

Sammy Guevara Retained The TNT Championship

Sammy Guevara defended the TNT Championship against Jay Lethal in the main event of tonight’s Dynamite. Lethal controlled the match early and kept Sammy grounded in the ring. Guevara had his ribs taped after the Street Fight at Full Gear. Lethal sent Sammy out of the ring but Guevara quickly got back in and hit a knee strike. Lethal rolled out of the ring to regroup but Sammy flipped onto him. Back in the ring, Sammy made his way to the top turnbuckle and went for a Shooting Star Press but Jay got his knees up at the last moment as Dynamite went to a break.

When Dynamite returned, Jay went for a Suicide Dive but Sammy caught him and hit a Brainbuster on the floor. Sammy and Jay traded punches on the floor. Guevara hit a knee to the face and knocked Jay on top of a table. Guevara climbed to the top rope and looked into the camera to say he is crazy. Sammy leaped but Jay got out of the way and the TNT Champion crashed through the table.

Lethal went for an Elbow Drop but Sammy countered into a roll-up for a near fall. Lethal hit a Flatliner for a two count and applied a Figure Four in the middle of the ring. Sammy dragged himself towards the ropes but Jay brought him back to the middle of the ring. Sammy battled through the pain and eventually reached the ropes to break the hold and the match continued.

Guevara hit another knee to the face and lifted him up onto his shoulders. Lethal escaped and went for a Dragon Suplex but Sammy landed on his feet. Guevara absolutely leveled Jay with a running knee and hit the GTH for the pinfall victory. Sammy Guevara is still the TNT Champion. Tony Nose was shown in the crowd watching after the match. Inner Circle celebrated with Sammy and Guevara shook Jay Lethal’s hand to close the show.