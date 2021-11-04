AEW Dynamite Results (11/3): Cody vs. Andrade, Eliminator Finals Set For Full Gear, CM Punk

AEW Dynamite aired live from the Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, Missouri. Cody faced Andrade el Idolo tonight on Dynamite. Orange Cassidy battled Miro in the World Title Eliminator Tournament in this week’s main event. The winner of that match will face Bryan Danielson in the finals of the World Title Eliminator Tournament At Full Gear.

Dynamite Results (11/3)

Kenny Omega def. Alan Angels FTR def. Aerostar & Samuray Del Sol to retain the AAA Tag Team Championships Jamie Hayter def. Anna Jay to advance in the TBS Championship Tournament Andrade el Idolo def. Cody Rhodes Miro def. Orange Cassidy to advance to the finals of the World Title Eliminator Tournament

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Hangman Page Sent A Message To Kenny Omega

AEW Word Champion Kenny Omega faced Alan Angels tonight in a non-title match. Omega controlled the action early and went for a Dragon Suplex but Angels blocked it. Angels hit an Arm Drag and the action spilled out of the ring. Omega sent Angels into the barricade but Alan battled back. Angels hit a Moonsault and rolled Omega into the ring. Angels followed it up with a Crossbody for a near fall. Angels escaped the One Winged Angel but got caught with a V-Trigger for a two count. Omega hit the One Winged Angel for the pinfall victory.

After the match, Omega went to beat Angels down some more but Hangman Page’s theme hit. Hangman got a great reaction from the crowd as he made his way to the ring. Omega grabbed a steel chair but Angels ripped it away. Hangman Page went for the Buckshot Lariat but Omega dodged it.

Kenny exited the ring but left the AEW Championship on the mat. Hangman grabbed the microphone and then the AEW Championship. Page told Omega that he better hang on to the title tight because he has 10 days left with it.

"You got 10 days!"

We are seeing the most confident version of @theAdamPage heading into his #AEW World Title match against @KennyOmegamanX at #AEWFullGear – Tune in Live Nationwide for #AEWDynamite on @tntdrama NOW pic.twitter.com/ilguu6T1lu — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 4, 2021

CM Punk Warned Eddie Kingston

CM Punk came down to the ring for a promo as the crowd cheered. Punk said that he is not in the best mood and wanted to talk to the crowd seriously. Punk stated that there are two people that aren’t here tonight and one is the name he wants to hear chanted. The crowd chanted “Moxley!” and Punk said he doesn’t want anyone to criticize Jon Moxley because he is “god damn proud of him”. Punk added that there is nothing wrong with asking for help.

Punk turned his attention to Eddie Kingston and noted that he was not here tonight. CM Punk said he was embarrassed for Kingston when he interrupted him last week. The crowd chanted Full Gear and Punk brought up Friday’s Rampage. Punk said he will be there in St. Louis to accept Eddie Kingston’s apology.

@AEW see you in St.louis — Eddie Kingston #BlackLivesMatter (@MadKing1981) November 4, 2021

?? Mox – Tune in Live Nationwide for #AEWDynamite on @tntdrama NOW pic.twitter.com/00VVbbMdAo — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 4, 2021

Christian & Jurassic Express Attacked The Elite

Adam Cole and the Young Bucks were interviewed backstage. Cole claimed that last week was a fluke and Nick added that they are not afraid of anything. Christian Cage showed up and Nick flinched. Luchasaurus joined the party and a brawl broke out. The Elite took control but Jungle Boy dove off the stage to take them out. Christian hit Matt with a Spear. Luchasaurus Chokeslammed Nick onto Matt as Jungle Boy got the Snare Trap on Adam Cole. Christian Cage hit Adam Cole with a Con-Chair-To.

FTR Retained

FTR defended the AAA Tag Team Championship against Aerostar & Samuray Del Sol (FKA Kalisto). Del Sol and Cash started off the action. Samuray hit a Frankensteiner and tagged in Aerostar. Aerostar flipped around the ring and Dax responded by flipping him the bird. Back from a break, Del Sol hit a Crossbody for a near fall. Dax hit a Brainbuster on the floor outside the ring to take Del Sol out. Back in the ring, Cash Wheeler rolled up Aerostar and held onto the tights & middle rope for leverage. FTR are still the AAA Tag Team Champions.

Inner Circle Made Their Picks

Inner Circle made their way to the ring and Jericho complimented Sammy Guevara for defeating Ethan Page and retaining the TNT Championship. Jericho said that they now get to choose which members of American Top Team face them in the Street Fight at Full Gear.

Dan Lambert demanded some respect before Inner Circle made their picks. Hager picked Junior Dos Santos, Santana picked Andrei Arloski. Lambert noted that Paige Van Zant wants in the match. Paige joked about the tight pants Inner Circle were wearing and how they don’t have the balls to take her own. She claimed that she could take on all five of them by herself. Jericho joked that maybe she could put that on her OnlyFans page. Jericho then selected Dan Lambert and started up a “fat face dish*t” chant. Lambert threw a tantrum and shouted that his face wasn’t even fat.

.@paigevanzant makes her case for the Minneapolis Street Fight – Tune in Live Nationwide for #AEWDynamite on @tntdrama NOW pic.twitter.com/dkJWactaqb — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 4, 2021

Jamie Hayter Advanced In The TBS Championship Tournament

Anna Jay faced Jamie Hayter in a TBS Championship Tournament match. Anna and Jamie locked up in the middle of the ring to begin the action. Anna took Hayter to the canvas and applied a Headlock. The action spilled to the floor and Anna sent Hayter into the barricade. When Dynamite returned from a break, Rebel and Britt Baker distracted Anna Jay and Hayter hit a big Clothesline for the pinfall victory. After the match, the heels went to attack Anna Jay but Tay Conti made the save. The numbers game caught up to Tay but then Thunder Rosa rushed the ring. Baker, Rebel, and Hayter retreated to end the segment.

MJF & Darby Allin Brawled

MJF came to the ring and stared at Darby Allin who was in the crowd throughout the show. MJF said that they both know that without them, AEW doesn’t work. Maxwell added that he is not deaf and hears that the crowd is booing him and cheering Darby ever week. MJF referred to himself as a symbol of everything that people want to be but can’t, while Darby is an outcast incel that can barely form a sentence. MJF claimed that the reason Allin hurls himself around and throws caution to the wind is because he’s not good enough to be a functioning member of society.

Maxwell said that Allin is just the like crowd, he’ll never fit in and never win. MJF told Allin that he is a glorified stuntman and will lose at Full Gear because he’s not focused enough on winning. MJF went on and said that even if Allin changed his ways, he’s still a better wrestler and that nobody can defeat him in the middle of the ring.

Darby admitted to being everything MJF claimed he is, but vowed to keep his cool and have a wrestling match at Full Gear. Allin told MJF that he was going to take his anger out on him now but Maxwell retreated. Sting cut MJF off at the top of the ramp and out came Shawn Spears & Wardlow. A brawl broke out and Darby sent MJF over the barricade with a Clothesline. Darby was going for the Coffin Drop but MJF scampered away. MJF and Darby Allin will battle November 13th at Full Gear.

.@The_MJF will have nowhere to run against @DarbyAllin next Saturday at #AEWFullGear on PPV – Tune in Live Nationwide for #AEWDynamite on @tntdrama NOW pic.twitter.com/JbXmYBXWI0 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 4, 2021

FTR Helped Andrade def. Cody

Cody Rhodes battled Andrade el Idolo tonight on Dynamite. They locked up to start off the match and then traded punches. Cody hit a Dropkick and went for a Cutter but Andrade sent him out of the ring as Dynamite went to a commercial break.

When Dynamite returned, Rhodes was in control and connected with a Powerslam. Rhodes ran into a back elbow from Andrade for a close two count. Andrade hit Three Amigos and the third Suplex sent Cody into the turnbuckle. Andrade went for a Moonsault but Cody got out of the way.

Andrade got Cody in a Figure Four and let out a “woo!”. Cody countered and then took control of the match. Rhodes set up for a Suicide Dive but FTR hit him with the AAA tag titles. Andrade capitalized with the Hammerlock DDT for the pinfall victory. FTR got in some more punches after the match

Miro Will Face Bryan Danielson At Full Gear

Orange Cassidy faced Miro in the World Title Eliminator Tournament. Miro is replacing Jon Moxley in the match. Bryan Danielson joined commentary for the match. Danielson will face the winner at Full Gear in the finals of the tournament. Miro dominated the action early and beat Orange Cassidy down outside the ring as Dynamite went to a break.

When Dynamite returned, Miro was still dominating and launched Cassidy into the turnbuckle. Orange fired up and unloaded some punches. Cassidy hit a Dropkick and followed it up with a Tornado DDT for a two count. Cassidy geared up for the Orange Punch but Miro rolled out of the ring. Miro rested up against a table as Orange climbed to the top rope.

Cassidy hit a Crossbody through the table and rolled back into the ring as the referee started counting. Miro made it back into the ring at the last moment and Cassidy hit a slam for a two count. Orange went for the punch but Miro hit a Back Body Drop. Miro hit a kick to the face and applied the Game Over for the submission victory. Miro will battle Bryan Danielson at Full Gear. The winner of that match will get a shot at the AEW Championship. After the match, Bryan Danielson got into the ring and had a stare down with Miro to close the show. Danielson offered a handshake but Miro backed away.

.@orangecassidy risks it all against @ToBeMiro in this World Title Eliminator Tournament semifinal – Tune in Live Nationwide for #AEWDynamite on @tntdrama NOW pic.twitter.com/8CSvg945ui — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 4, 2021