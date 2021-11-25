AEW Dynamite Results (11/24): CM Punk & MJF, TBS Tournament, Battle of the Belts

AEW Dynamite aired live from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago. CM Punk squared off against QT Marshall and Bryan Danielson battled Dark Order’s Colt Cabana. Thunder Rosa faced Jamie Hayter in the quarterfinals of the TBS Title Tournament.

Dynamite Results (11/24)

CM Punk def. QT Marshall Gunn Club def. Bear Country Thunder Rosa def. Jamie Hayter to advance to the semifinals of the TBS Women’s Championship Tournament Bryan Danielson def. Colt Cabana Andrade El Idolo, Malakai Black, FTR def. Cody & Death Triangle

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Battle Of The Belts Announced For January 8th

AEW Battle of the Belts was announced for Saturday January 8th on TNT. It was air live from the Bojangles Coliseum in North Carolina. You can check out the announcement for Battle of the Belts in the video below.

Witness the first ever #AEW #BattleOfTheBelts Saturday, Jan. 8 LIVE on TNT from @TheBOplex in Charlotte, NC! Tickets for this historic event go on sale THIS SATURDAY (11/27) at 10 am ET at https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq! pic.twitter.com/zf7ZcHy1l0 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 25, 2021

MJF Confronted CM Punk

CM Punk faced QT Marshall to begin this week’s show. Before the match, MJF‘s music hit as Tony Schiavone called him a “son of a bitch”. MJF made his way to the ring and the crowd chanted “shut the f*ck up!”. MJF claimed that Punk hurt his feelings last week, and joked that it was almost as bad as when Punk quit and went home.

MJF stated that the “pipe bomb” and claimed that every MJF moment is the best MJF moment. Maxwell called CM Punk a one trick pony, but said he respected him. Punk joked that even though CM Punk is a straight edge, he greatly resembles a meth addict. MJF noted that Punk would name every wrestler under the sun except for him when he was asked about future opponents during interviews.

Maxwell vowed to “verbally finish CM Punk quicker than his UFC career”. The crowd booed as MJF smirked in the ring. The crowd then broke out in a loud “CM Punk!” chant. MJF added that Punk can drop pipe bombs all he wants, but he is MJF and he drops nukes.

Punk as then handed a microphone and the crowd cheered. CM Punk told MJF that he was so disappointed in him. Punk thanked MJF for introducing himself to him last week because that is what you do to your elders. Punk joked that he thought “MJF” stood for “my jealous fan”. He claimed that he never mentioned MJF to get in his head and joked about Maxwell having a poster of him on his wall.

CM Punk bragged about shutting up the great MJF without saying a word last week. Punk noted that MJF had a week to come up with zingers and came up with the lowest hang fruit. Punk joked that MJF is just a less famous version of The Miz and the crowd interrupted.

MJF settled the crowd down and claimed that Punk almost said what he wanted. MJF claimed that Punk’s run in AEW has been nothing but nostalgia. Maxwell admitted that he used to be a fan of CM Punk and called him the best back in the day. MJF not that Punk has struggled to beat the easiest competition and say anything of intrigue. MJF added that Punk breath smells like shit and it is probably because he has been kissing so much ass recently.

Maxwell mocked Punk’s recent promos and claimed that he has gone soft. MJF looked at Punk’s eyes and said “if anyone needs to go to sleep, it is you bud”. Maxwell called the current version of Punk “PG Punk” and added that he might as well be coming out here preaching “hustle, loyalty, and respect”.

MJF joked that he can not only see CM Punk, he can see right through him. MJF wondered if Punk was too busy making comic books nobody read and movies nobody saw during his 7 year absence. Maxwell told Punk that he should be scared because in the other company people looked at him like a cult hero. MJF said that CM Punk has all the opportunity to prove these people right but wondered if he was capable.

Maxwell claimed that PG Punk envies him him because he is everything about this business that he hates. He was born for this while CM Punk had to work his tail off in the dumpiest part of the midwest, Chicago. MJF claimed that Punk has always been 2nd best and references John Cena & Triple H. MJF said that Punk may claim to be the “best in the world”, but he is better than him and he knows it.

Punk smiled as MJF angrily stared at him. CM Punk admitted that there is some truth to what MJF just said. Punk said that he was scared after being away for 7 years but he is not scared any long. CM Punk joked that he was selling out Madison Square Garden while MJF was marking out for Rosie O’Donnell. Punk noted that MJF made the New York Times for his song and dance with Jericho, but this time he will make NYT again in the obituaries.

CM Punk claimed that MJF can’t do anything with out his backup of the Dynamite Diamond Ring. Punk added that MJF keeps talking about being a part of the four pillars in AEW but he doesn’t realize he’s already been replaced by Britt Baker. CM Punk added that he gave everyone free ice cream bars last time he was here and vowed to punch MJF in his “little needle dick” tonight. Punk joked that MJF will have to wait around for Tony Khan to have a daughter so he can marry her to be number one (another Triple H joke). MJF made it seem like he was going to fight but simply rolled out of the ring.

After all the talk, @The_MJF shows his true colors and backs away from @CMPunk – Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE everywhere on @tntdrama NOW! pic.twitter.com/QeVeZ7IuSP — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 25, 2021

Punk then battled QT Marshall when Dynamite returned. Pun dominated the action early and hit QT with a couple of Body Slams. Solo & Comoroto were ringside for the match. They tried to interfere and the referee quickly kicked them out. QT capitalized on the brief distraction with a punch to the face and beat Punk down in the corner.

Punk battled back and sent QT to the outside. Punk connected with a Clothesline off the apron nodded his head to the cheering crowd as Dynamite went to a break. When Dynamite returned, QT hit a forearm to the face and followed it up with a Powerbomb to Punk for a near fall. Punk battled back and hit Marshall with a running knee and then a Clothesline. CM Punk made his way to the top rope and hit Marshall with a big Elbow Drop. Punk set up for the GTS and connected for the pinfall victory. Punk is now 7-0 in AEW.

2point0 Annoyed Everyone, Gunn Club def. Bear Country

2 point 0 and Daniel Garcia confronted Eddie Kingston while has enjoying some cake. They claimed that he couldn’t help his friend Jon Moxley and pushed the cake in his face. A brawl broke out before they were separated to end the backstage promo. Later on Dynamite, Jericho said that Jeff Parker of 2point0 has a square head and challenged him to a fight after they interrupted. 2point0 and Garcia told Jericho to watch his back.

I hope Mr. Tony makes sure @MadKing1981 gets another piece of cake. Wait, no. Give Eddie the whole cake! #AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/zld7LHrv6N — TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) November 25, 2021

Gunn Club battled Bear Country tonight on Dynamite. Gunn Club controlled the action early and won the match with ease. After the match, Sting came to the entrance ramp and Darby Allin came out of nowhere with an absurd shoulder tackle. Billy Gunn and company then retreated as Allin and Sting posed to end the segment.

Cole & Fish Had A Confrontation With Best Friends, Dante Martin Joined Team Taz

Adam Cole & Bobby Fish had a conversation backstage and bitched about losing a lot recently. Chuck Taylor, Orange Cassidy, and Wheeler Yuta interrupted. Cole wondered where Trent was (out with injury) and said that Orange & Wheeler aren’t better friends than him and Bobby. Cassidy and Wheeler Yuta versus Cole & Fish was announced for Rampage this Friday.

Dante Martin met with Team Taz backstage and they presented him with an official contract. Lio Rush tried to talk him out of it but Dante eventually signed Team Taz.

Has @lucha_angel1 signed away his future or secured his ticket to greatness? #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/3iYlrqqGlb — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) November 25, 2021

Thunder Rosa Advanced In The TBS Tournament, Britt Baker Will face Riho On Rampage

Thunder Rosa squared off against Jamie Hayter tonight in the quarterfinals of the TBS Championship. Britt Baker and Rebel were in Hayter’s corner for the match. Thunder Rosa and Hayter locked up to begin the action. Rosa brought her to the mat with a Headlock but Jamie quickly battled to her feet. Jamie shoved Thunder Rosa against the ropes and then delivered a slap to the face. Rosa battled back and knocked Hayter to the outside. Rosa sent Hayter into the barricade and delivered some chops before the action returned to the ring.

Hayter battled back and booted Thunder Rosa to the canvas. Rosa tripped Jamie up and delivered a Dropkick to the back as Hayter was up against the ropes. Rosa dragged Hayter out of the ring and sent her into the barricade again. Thunder Rosa launched Jamie into the barricade another time before hitting her with a Dropkick through the ropes.

Thunder Rosa posed on the apron before planting Hayter with a Suplex on the floor. Rosa went for a Crossbody off the apron but Hayter was ready for it. Jamie caught Thunder Rosa in midair and bashed her into the ring post as Dynamite went to a commercial break.

When Dynamite returned, Hayer was in control and connected with a Body Slam in the middle of the ring. Thunder Rosa battled back sent Hayter to the corner. Rosa knocked her to the canvas and connected with a Dropkick to the midsection. Thunder Rosa dragged Jamie back to the middle of the ring but Hayter kicked out and the match continued.

Rosa went for a Suplex but Jamie blocked it. Hayter planted Rosa with a Backbreaker for a near fall before applying a Headlock. Rosa and Hayter then traded punches in the center of the ring. Hayter got the better of the exchange and dropped Rosa to a knee.

Thunder hit a Russian Leg Sweep and then Britt Baker got into the ring as Rebel distracted the referee on the apron. The distraction went on for a bit and Britt finally went for a Superkick as somehow the referee still was preoccupied with Rebel shouting and had his back to the action. Baker accidentally hit Hayter with the Superkick and Thunder capitalized with a roll-up for the pinfall victory. Jamie then shoved Baker after the match and left her behind. Ruby Soho will face Kris Statlander on next week’s Dynamite in the quarterfinals.

.@thunderrosa22 is one step closer to becoming the inaugural TBS Women's Champion as she advances to the semifinals – Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE everywhere on @tntdrama NOW! pic.twitter.com/Ss2piO5iGW — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 25, 2021

Britt Baker, Rebel, and Tony Schiavone shared a Thanksgiving Eve meal backstage. Baker said that with everything that has gone wrong, there is one thing that is still right. Baker noted how she is still the AEW Women’s Champion and Tony rolled footage of Riho never being eliminated during the Battle Royal at All Out. It was announced that Britt Baker will face Riho on this Friday’s Rampage. If Riho wins, she will be awarded a title shot.

A Friendsgiving worth forgetting for @RealBrittBaker as she finds out from @tonyschiavone24 that she'll face @riho_gtmv on #AEWRampage in a Black Friday Deal Match: If Riho wins, she gets an #AEW Women's World Title match! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE everywhere on @tntdrama NOW! pic.twitter.com/40AUukxgfc — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 25, 2021

Colt Cabana Lost A Tooth, Hangman Page Confronted Bryan Danielson

Bryan Danielson faced Colt Cabana tonight on Dynamite. Danielson connected with an Arm Drag and went for an Armbar in the middle of the ring but Colt quickly got to the bottom rope to break the hold. Danielson hit Cabana with a cheap shot as the crowd booed. Cabana smirked and locked up with Danielson again in the middle of the ring.

Danielson took control and got Colt in another submission hold. Cabana escaped and applied a double Wrist Lock. Danielson broke free and started booting the legs of Cabana. Danielson followed it up with some chops to the chest and then some kicks to the chest and back of Cabana. Danielson sent Cabana to the corner and posed for the booting crowd. Bryan went for a Dropkick but Cabana got out of the way and Bryan crashed into the turnbuckle.

Colt got in some punches before the rolling elbow to the top of Danielson’s head. Colt went for a Splash but Danielson got out of the way. Bryan sent Cabana across the ring with a Suplex and then hit the running Dropkick this time. Danielson unloaded some more kicks and chops in the corner.

Danielson perched Cabana up on the top rope and joined him up there. Cabana punched Danielson in the face and he dropped to the mat. Cabana hit a Moonsault off the top rope and went for the cover but Bryan was able to kick out at two. Danielson tripped Colt up and started stomping on his face in the middle of the ring. Bryan flexed before applying the LeBell Lock for the submission victory.

Bryan looked at the referee for a bit while he pleaded with him to let go of the hold. Danielson eventually did and posed once again for the booing crowd. Danielson laughed and pointed at what looked like a tooth on the canvas. When Dynamite returned from a commercial break, Tony Schiavone was in the ring for an interview with the victorious Bryan Danielson.

Bryan noted that he debuted in Chicago and got a much different reaction than this. Danielson wondered if it was him or was it the crowd that has changed. Bryan told the crowd that they were fickle, and bragged about not only kicking Colt Cabana’s head in, but kicking his teeth out. Danielson said that there are a couple Dark Order members from Atlanta and that is where they will be next week. Danielson vowed to kick their heads in and eventually AEW Champion Hangman Page.

Hangman interrupted to a great reaction from the crowd and entered the ring with Danielson. Hangman got in Danielson’s face and told Bryan that he has made his point. Page suggested that they have their title match tonight. Danielson said “of course you would say that after I already wrestled a match. That is not Cowboy Shit, it is coward shit”.

Hangman stated that he isn’t leaving Chicago without a fight and gave Danielson the first shot. Danielson declined but then punched Hangman in the face. Hangman had Danielson set up for the Buckshot Lariat but Bryan was able to retreat. Danielson paced around on the entrance ramp out of frustration to end the segment.

Malakai Black, Andrade & FTR def. Cody & Death Triangle

Malakai Black, Andrade El Idolo, FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood) battled Cody Rhodes, PAC, and AEW Tag Team Champions Lucha Brothers (Rey Fenix, Pentagon Jr.) in the main event of this week’s Dynamite.

Cody and Dax started off the action and battled in the corner of the ring. Harwood and Cody started arguing as Dax shoved him to the corner. They locked up in the middle of the ring and Cody took control. Rhodes hit a shoulder tackle and got a mixed reaction from the crowd. Harwood hit a shoulder tackle of his own and then went for a Suplex. Cody dodged it and punched Harwood in the face. Rhodes followed it up with a Powerslam and took off his belt.

Rhodes threw the belt into the crowd and PAC tagged in. PAC went to work on Harwood’s arm and beat him down for a bit. Wheeler tagged in and Pac slammed him to the mat. Pentagon tagged in and made his way to the top rope for a Dropkick. Pentagon connected for a near fall and continued to beat Cash down in the middle of the ring. Wheeler tried to battle back but Pentagon dropped him with a Superkick. Wheeler responded with a Clothesline and dragged Pac to the corner.

Andrade entered the match and continued to beat Pentagon down. Fenix tagged in and booted Andrade in the face. Fenix then hit a Hurricanrana and a Dropkick for a two count. Fenix delivered another Dropkick to Andrade’s face and brought him back to the corner. Pentagon tagged in and then Death Triangle hit Andrade with three Dropkicks for a two count.

Death Triangle with a Death Triangle #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/fQzdBh8b7l — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) November 25, 2021

FTR and Malakai got Cody isolated in the corner and stomped the hell out of him. Malakai tagged in as Cody retreated. Fenix tagged in and delivered a Cutter to FTR. Fenix hit Malakai with a chop and followed it up with a springboard Hurricanrana to Andrade. Rey booted Malakai in the face but got distracted by Tully. Fenix booted FTR off the apron but Malakai had enough time to regroup. Malakai unloaded some strikes on Fenix in the corner of the ring as Dynamite went to a final commercial break.

Cash Wheeler and Rey Fenix were in the ring when Dynamite returned. Wheeler went for a 619 and got a boot to the face for his troubles. Cash and Fenix collapsed to the canvas and then crawled tot he corner. Pentagon and Andrade then tagged in. Andrade sent Pentagon to the corner but Pentagon battled back with a Backstabber for a near fall.

Andrade shoved Pentagon to the corner and Pac tagged in. Pac hit a Dropkick to Andrade and then a couple Splashes on FTR in opposite corners. Pac delivered a release German Suplex to Malakai Black that knocked him out of the ring. Pac then flipped onto FTR outside the ring and posed for the crowd.

Pac and Andrade battled in the ring and Pac hit a kick to the face. Cash hit Pac with an awesome Backbreaker but turned around into a Michinoku Driver from Pentagon. Dax hit Penta with a Piledriver but Fenix caught him with a Dropkick. Cody delivered a Brainbuster and threw his belt in the crowd again. Cody accidentally caught Pac with a kick to the face and Andrade followed it up with an Exploder Suplex.

Tully Blanchard and Arn Anderson then got into the ring and circled each other. Jose got in the ring and got punched by Arn & Tully. FTR and Tully surrounded Arn Anderson until Fenix broke it up. Pentagon hit Cash with a Slingblade and Lucha Bros sent FTR out of the ring. Pentagon flipped onto Cash and Fenix took out Dax with a Crossbody. Malakai spit mist into Pac’s eyes and Andrade capitalized with the Hammerlock DDT for the pinfall victory to end the show.