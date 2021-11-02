AEW Planning Special On TNT For January

AEW is reportedly planning its first TNT special event for Saturday, January 8th, 2022. WarnerMedia announced earlier this year that while AEW Dynamite would be moving to TBS next year, there would also be 4 annual specials to air on TNT as part of the deal.

The first special could be named “Battle of the Belts” according to Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men podcast.

“Per Source: AEW is planning a TNT Special on Jan 8th,” Zarian Tweeted. “They’re obviously not able to use the name ‘Clash of the Champions’ due to WWE owning the rights… However, I’m hearing the possible name for this show will be ‘Battle of the Belts’ A throwback to NWA/CFW.”

AEW TNT Special To Be 1-Hour Long?

The potential length of the special was addressed recently on Wrestling Observer Radio. As of right now, the show may only be an hour long.

“As of right now, it’s only a 1-hour show,” said Dave Meltzer. “That could change because a 1-hour show doesn’t seem to make a lot of sense.”

“The original idea of these 4 specials was to do basically PPV matches, PPV calibre shows but for free to try and draw a big audience.”