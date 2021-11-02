AEW Star Was Shocked When Konnan Appeared On Dynamite

One AEW star didn’t have Konnan appearing on Dynamite on his bingo card.

Konnan has his K100 podcast with fellow former WCW wrestler Disco Inferno. Oftentimes on the show, the two share some polarizing opinions on the wrestling business. In particular, Disco has been critical of AEW.

Konnan In AEW

Konnan ended up appearing on AEW TV as part of The Inner Circle vs. The Pinnacle feud. During an appearance on the Excuse Me: The Vickie Guerrero Show, Konnan said one unnamed AEW star admitted to him that he was surprised that he was allowed on Dynamite.

“I’ve actually had a star in AEW come up to me and go, ‘I can’t believe they hired you here, you s–t on us so much.’ I go, ‘correct. Let me correct you there, I don’t s–t on you. What’s good I put over, and what isn’t good I bury, and I do that with Raw too, and SmackDown, not just with you guys.’ Anyway, I love AEW and what they’re doing and I love the people there, much success to Tony Khan, I love that guy, he’s a real cool dude.”

AEW hasn’t been shy in bringing in legends, whether it be a long-term role or for an appearance or two. Tully Blanchard is the full-time manager of FTR and Shawn Spears. Jake “The Snake” Roberts manages Lance Archer. Sting is an active competitor who is aligned with Darby Allin.

H/T to Wrestling Inc for the transcribed quotes