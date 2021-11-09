AEW Wrestling Buddies Now On Sale

All Elite Wrestling has released the first line of AEW wrestling buddies featuring Cody Rhodes and AEW World Champion Kenny Omega.

The official LJN Wrestling Buddy Plush dolls stand at 18” and feature recorded sounds from the actual wrestlers. They’re powered by two AA batteries, included with purchase.

AEW Wrestling Buddies are now available exclusively at Amazon.com for $24.99.

ROWDY! Features Real AEW wrestling stars’ voices and sound effects!

INTERACTIVE! Buddies know when they’ve been pinned and when they’ve beaten the pin!

BIG! The plush is 18” of Beat ‘Em Up Fun!

AEW fans, pro-wrestling fans, toy collectors, and toy enthusiasts will love the details and game of the new AEW Wrestling Buddies, The Official LJN Wrestling Buddy Plush!

Cody Rhodes

Kenny Omega

AEW Wrestling Buddies

The AEW wrestling buddies were first unveiled at the Double or Nothing fan fest earlier this year.

In addition to Cody Rhodes and Kenny Omega, the first line also includes buddies for Darby Allin and Luchasaurus. The Darby Allin and Luchasaurus buddies are not yet available. They are expected to go on sale in mid-December.