Alexa Bliss Posts Cryptic Response To Fan Regarding Her WWE Status

It’s looking like Alexa Bliss won’t be back in action before the end of this year.

Bliss responded to a fan who was asking her when she will return to the ring. She wrote, “Need time to heal” in addition to a black heart emoji. The message implies that she’s not ready to return to the ring.

Need time to heal ? — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) November 26, 2021

Back in September at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view, she was written off television. At the time, it was reported that she was scheduled to undergo sinus surgery with no timeframe for her return known.

Her last match came against Charlotte Flair. Before she took time off, WWE did give out some hints that Bliss might revert to her previous character before she aligned with Bray Wyatt.

However, since that time, there have been no hints of Bliss returning anytime soon. With the Royal Rumble taking place at the beginning of the new year, it’s possible WWE wants to wait to bring her back until then as a surprise in the women’s Royal Rumble match, which would get a big reaction in front of a large crowd.