Becky Lynch Buries Ric Flair, Says Charlotte ‘Purposely’ Disrespected Her

Becky Lynch is of the belief that Charlotte had every intention to disrespect her.

The title exchange segment that took place on the Oct. 22 episode of SmackDown didn’t exactly go according to plan.

It was reported by PWInsider that Charlotte and Becky were to engage in a tug of war with the Raw Women’s Championship but instead, Charlotte dropped the title. Becky then threw the SmackDown Women’s Championship at Charlotte.

Furthermore, it was reported that Becky and Charlotte engaged in a shouting match backstage. It’s been said that Charlotte was escorted out of the building as Becky had a dark match and WWE officials didn’t want things to escalate.

Becky Lynch Thinks Charlotte Disrespected Her Intentionally

Becky appeared on The MMA Hour and told Ariel Helwani that she feels Charlotte’s actions were done solely to make her look bad.

“There was a plan in place that was supposed to go one way and if it went one way then everyone would’ve had a moment and it would’ve been great.

“I, in the back, said, ‘This isn’t gonna happen. She’s gonna do something else.’ She did exactly what I said that she was gonna do.

“Sometimes things can happen out there and people can get carried away in a moment and you don’t have time to process what happens, but I knew that she was gonna purposely disrespect me.

“I processed it a lot quicker and so, I was able to hold it together until I got backstage. I did what I was supposed to do and then when I got backstage I lost it a little bit.”

Becky Lynch & Ric Flair Have Words

Ric Flair recently took to his Twitter account to express his excitement over seeing his daughter, Charlotte, take out Becky at Survivor Series.

I Think I’m Going To Have To Make The Trip Personally To See You Beat The Piss Out Of @MsCharlotteWWE! I Don’t Think So Sister, The Man, Big Time Becks, Or Whatever You Call Yourself. There’s Not Enough Choreography In The Business To Save You @BeckyLynchWWE. ??? — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) November 16, 2021

Becky had a scathing response, referring to accusations hurled at Ric over the Plane Ride From Hell.

“It’s really sad, because this is a legend at one point, Ric Flair is now jealous of me, it’s cool for me, he’s now using me to get clout to promote whatever he has going on because he’s dug himself into a hole with other things.”

Update: Ric Flair has since responded to Becky Lynch’s comments about him on the MMA Hour podcast. As seen below, Flair claims he’s still “The Man” and tells Lynch to “ask her husband” about that.

So Disappointed! I Did This Out Of Respect For You @BeckyLynchWWE! It Made You Millions & Made Me Nothing. After 40 Years Of Being The Man… The Company Doesn’t Own It, And Neither Do You! I’ll Always Be The Man! Ask Your Husband. pic.twitter.com/VjeyyMElG3 — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) November 17, 2021

WWE Survivor Series will be taking place this Sunday night (Nov. 21). Becky and Charlotte will go toe-to-toe in a non-title champion vs. champion match.

