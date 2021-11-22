Watch Becky Lynch Getting Emotional After Survivor Series Match With Charlotte Flair

The long-standing history and the backstage drama that occurred beforehand made the Survivor Series clash between Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair a very emotional encounter for both the competitors. The Raw women’s champion was interviewed backstage after her match with Flair. She was asked if this was the most emotional match of her career. She replied by saying that she doesn’t know if she is happy or sad:

“Yeah, even watching the video packages. I got a little bit emotional cause to see where we came from to where we are now. And the hatred there, the hatred going out there.” said Becky Lynch, “It’s so sad. That’s somebody who I loved so much. Who I trusted with my life. And we’ve been through everything together.

We nearly died in a car crash together and just how much we despise each other now. I just wanted to rip her apart out there. I wanted to rip her apart. I didn’t break her arm like I wanted to. Like I set out to do. And I don’t know if I’m happy or I’m sad about that. but I got the win. And now she knows. She can’t deny it. I’m the better woman.”

Becky Lynch picked up a victory in this encounter after stealing a trick from Charlotte. She rolled her up for the pin using the ropes for advantage. Though Vince McMahon has ordered both the Raw and SmackDown rosters to gather at the red branded show tonight. So, it’s possible that we may have not seen the last of this rivalry just yet.