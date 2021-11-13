Becky Lynch Says She’s Open To Pursuing Hollywood Career

Becky Lynch is interested in working in the Hollywood industry after leaving WWE.

This week, Lynch went viral after some fans thought that she was spotted on the set of Marvel’s upcoming film, Black Panther. It was another female actor on set that reminded some of Lynch, but the rumor spread like wildfire and reached Lynch herself. She had an amusing reaction to the rumor, and responded with a meme on Twitter:

Lynch, however, does seem interested in working in films. In an interview with The Independent, Lynch said that she loves performing and after WWE she would be open to acting.

“Performing is what I love to do. Right now I love what I’m doing. I love this business, where I’m at, this challenge. I love putting little nuances into what I’m doing,” Lynch said. “I studied theatre, that’s what I got my degree in. That is something I would love to do when the wheels fall off. Just performing, being involved in entertainment, in general, is what I love and honestly, it’s the only thing I’m really good at.”

Lynch also revealed that she asked The Rock and John Cena for advice about transitioning into Hollywood.

“They are just so generous with their time. If ever I have a question or issue or worry, or something to run past them, they are so open and generous and there to help me out,” Lynch said. “When you’re at that level, when you’re that busy and you still check on the generation coming through, what incredible human beings they are.”