Becky Lynch Tops Charlotte Flair In Champion vs. Champion Match At Survivor Series

WWE booked the biggest match possible with its top female talent in Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair at the Survivor Series pay-per-view event in Brooklyn, New York.

Neither title was on the line. The match opened the show and they went straight into a fight. After brawling, Flair took over and beat her down for a few minutes before Lynch rallied back. At one point, Lynch locked in the figure four leg lock. Lynch pinned Flair with Lynch holding the ropes but the ref didn’t see it.

Last year’s high profile champion vs. champion match for the women featured Raw Women’s Champion Asuka losing to SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks.

Both stars changed brands in the draft, but to resolve the situation with their titles, the company decided to have a championship exchange segment on an episode of SmackDown last month where Lynch became Raw Women’s Champion while Charlotte became SmackDown Women’s Champion.

It was reported that Lynch and Charlotte had a legitimate backstage confrontation following the awkward title exchange.

Time will tell where the company goes with these two wrestlers heading into the Day 1 pay-per-view event in January from State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.