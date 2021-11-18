Becky Lynch Watches AEW, Says She’s In Favor Of Competition

Becky Lynch isn’t shy in admitting she watches AEW.

Becky is one of WWE‘s top stars. She is the current Raw Women’s Champion. Despite being a heel, she is constantly cheered and has reportedly been hailed as a bit of a backstage hero.

Becky Lynch Likes Competition Such As AEW

Much has been made over the “war” between WWE and AEW but Lynch is all for it. Appearing on The MMA Hour, Lynch said she has no problem watching AEW and views it as an alternative.

“I watch everything. Competition is great. It’s great for the creative because I think it drives everybody. I think Vince McMahon works incredibly well when he’s pushed by competition.

“I think for the stars it gives options. If you don’t like vanilla, you can go with chocolate. If you don’t like strawberries, you can go with butterscotch. There’s options for fans, for wrestlers, and yeah it’s great.”

“I consider them the alternative. Their product is different than our product. We offer a different product than they do.”

Becky Lynch will be busy this Sunday night (Nov. 21). She’ll be going one-on-one with Charlotte at Survivor Series.

There has been some legit bad blood brewing between Becky and Charlotte. Reports have said the two were involved in a shouting match backstage after a title exchange segment went awry.

Becky told Helwani that she “lost it” during her verbal exchange with Charlotte. She even blasted Charlotte’s father, Ric Flair.

