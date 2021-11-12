Beth Phoenix Pitched Storyline to Play Brock Lesnar’s Sister

Brock Lesnar is known as “The Beast” in WWE and for good reason. He is exceptionally strong and burly, and has been a force to be reckoned with. While he performed mostly as a singles wrestler, having a female counterpart to him could be a very interesting idea if the execution is done properly. Beth Phoenix had this exact same idea but it never came to fruition.

The WWE Hall of Famer recently revealed that she pitched an interesting idea to producer Michael Hayes during her time with the WWE as an extra. She wanted to play the role of Brock Lesnar’s sister. She even came up with a detailed storyline on how she could be brought in as Lesnar’s sister.

“Fun Fact: At one of my first gigs as a @WWE extra I pitched a detailed storyline to Michael Hayes to be brought in as Brock Lesnar’s sister. I had ZERO CHILL,” Beth Phoenix wrote on Twitter.

Beth Phoenix joined WWE’s developmental territory OVW in 2004. This is the same year Lesnar left the WWE to join the Minnesota Vikings of the National Football League (but was cut from the team pre-season). Phoenix would work in OVW till 2006, and she would make her debut on the WWE main roster in the same year. During this time, things between Brock Lesnar and WWE were strained which could be the reason why didn’t want a female counterpart of him.

Interestingly enough, Phoenix would leave WWE the same year Lesnar would make his return in 2012. Currently, Phoenix is a color commentator on NXT and occasionally makes wrestling appearances. Brock Lesnar is suspended as part of a storyline but has vowed to make his return.