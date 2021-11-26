Bianca Belair Opens Up About SummerSlam Loss: ‘It’s A Hard Blow”

The call of letting Becky Lynch squash Bianca Belair for the SmackDown women’s championship during her SummerSlam return has been one of the most controversial booking decisions from WWE officials this year.

The EST of WWE recently had an interview with Peter Rosenberg on Cheap Heat. Among other things, she opened up about the disappointing SummerSlam loss.

Bianca admitted that losing to Lynch in 26 seconds was a hard blow. She mentioned how the day was very chaotic and she felt like the title was snatched away from her very quickly. Though she also credited her husband for keeping her intact:

“SummerSlam, that was a day. That whole day was so chaotic. Everything was so last minute. This one sitting beside me here [Montez Ford] really kept me intact and constantly checked my perspective.

I was champion, and then to lose my title to Becky Lynch in 26 seconds,” said Bianca Belair, “It’s a hard blow, especially because I feel like I was just getting started and it got snatched away so quickly.”

The former women’s champion also discussed the aftermath of the show. She mentioned how she doesn’t usually look at people’s reactions online. However, her mother encouraged her to look at the comments supporting her after her loss.

Despite the unpleasant experience, Bianca Belair is keeping a positive outlook. She said that nobody can stop her from getting what’s for her and she will eventually get back to the top of the mountain.

H/t to Fightful for the transcribed quotes.