Big E Has Noticed A ‘Vast Difference’ Since Becoming WWE Champion

Big E didn’t think he’d notice a significant change after becoming the WWE Champion but he has.

Back in September, Big E cashed in his Money In The Bank contract against then-WWE Champion Bobby Lashley. The cash-in was successful and Big E secured a world title for the first time in his career. Most fans agree that this was long overdue for the former New Day member.

Big E Talks Changes As WWE Champion

Big E’s mindset was simply business as usual when he captured the WWE gold. He admitted to Sportsnet, however, that things have indeed been different since he became Monday Night Raw’s gold standard.

“I’m an established talent, I’ve been around, so I’m not new (and) I didn’t think there would be a vast difference but there really is. I mean, just as far as the amount of people reaching out, the amount of opportunities. I don’t know if I would have had the opportunity to be a part of Fury–Wilder, a small part but a really cool part. Also to go back to Iowa City for one of the biggest home wins in Iowa football history. These are perks that you get with the title and that’s pretty cool.

“Yeah things have really, really picked up for me but man, I feel so fortunate to be able to do all these things, especially things that I love. College football was my first love as a kid and getting back to my alma mater (with) the same head coach that I played for 17 years ago is really, really cool. Things have been busy, but things have been very, very good.”

The current WWE Champion also discussed dealing with the added pressure. He said the work never stops, even when he’s at home. Big E also said it’s crucial to know habits that can stay and ones that need to go.

Big E appears to be on a collision course with Seth Rollins, who earned a title shot after winning a number one contender ladder match. As of late, Kevin Owens has been thrown in the mix, so time will tell if this will lead to a triple threat match for the WWE Title.