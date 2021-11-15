Big E Dismisses Idea Of Triple Threat Match With New Day Members

Don’t expect Big E to collide with Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods anytime soon.

Big E is the reigning WWE Champion. He may not be on the same brand as his New Day brothers, but the bond certainly hasn’t been broken.

This is why you shouldn’t hold your breath on the three men clashing.

Big E Won’t Fight New Day Members

Scott Warren of RN Pro Wrestling got to chat with Big E during WWE’s European tour. The WWE Champion explained why a triple threat match with Kofi and Woods simply wouldn’t work.

“No, no, no, no, no. We’ve talked about this before and I think we’d be giggling the whole time. Imagine me putting in a headlock on Kofi.

“I would just be laughing. Like, ‘Kofi, I got you in a headlock. Isn’t this funny?'”

Big E agreed with Warren, who said it would be like brothers trying not to crack during a serious moment.

“Exactly. No, no, no. There’s so many other things that we can do as a collective together against other people. We don’t really wanna see that.”

As WWE Champion, Big E has a target on his back. As of late, he’s been having issues with number one contender Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens.

Big E was recently on the receiving end of a vicious attack from Owens. On the Nov. 15 episode of Monday Night Raw, he will respond.

