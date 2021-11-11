Big E Expresses Disappointment on New Day Split

WWE Champion Big E is not happy with WWE separating the New Day. However, he is trying to make the best of the situation and is wishing for their success.

TalkSport’s Alex McCarthy interviewed Big E and asked him about WWE splitting up the New Day. The group separated for the second time, with Big E going to Monday Night Raw, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods going to Friday Night Smackdown. The champion shared that he wished WWE had kept the group together.

McCarthy transcribed the following quotes.

“It’s always disappointing. I will say, I think the last year of being on SmackDown while they were on RAW did help me grow as a wrestler and a performer,” said Big E. He continued, “There are some benefits, but really I’m just trying to find the silver lining of it all – it still sucks.”

He also shared that while he’s disappointed, he wants Woods and Kingston to have opportunities. “But at the same time, I want to make sure I’m not standing in the way of those guys growing or putting us in a situation where they’re just running out there for my matches and being my cheerleaders, I don’t think that would be best for them. So we’re all trying to make the best of it,” said Big E.

WWE Motivation Behind New Day Split

The WWE has slowly pushed Big E to become a successful singles wrestler over the last year. However, this came at the expense of separating the New Day. In the 2020 WWE Draft, the company moved Big E to Smackdown, and the other group members went to Raw. Big E had success on the Smackdown brand, winning the Intercontinental Championship and Money in the Bank.

He became the WWE Champion when he defeated Bobby Lashley at Raw on September 13th. The win also helped reunite the New Day on Raw. However, this year WWE Draft separated the group once again. In the interview, Big E confirmed that he knew ahead of time they were splitting the group again.

“We got some heads up, so we knew it was coming, and I wasn’t shocked,” said Big E. He continued, “I was hoping, though, that we’d be on the same brand, and they could have done their own thing, and I could have done mine.”

While the group isn’t together, they haven’t broken up or had internal disputes. The WWE could bring the New Day back together. However, it seems the company wants Big E to stand alone as a singles superstar.