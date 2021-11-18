Big E Wants To Open The Forbidden Door Between AEW & WWE

Big E would love to see wrestlers from AEW and WWE walk through the “Forbidden Door” and appear on each other’s programming.

The reigning WWE Champion discussed the ‘dream scenario’ during an appearance on Barstool’s My Mom’s Basement podcast with Robbie Fox.

“There are so many people that I root for over there,” he said of AEW. “And I think competition is great for everyone all around, and I am definitely glad the fans are engaged.”

“I am not sure if it is ever feasible but is that forbidden door gonna be open here between us and them? Like, imagine that? That would be incredible. I think that would be really interesting.”

Big E battles Roman Reigns this Sunday at WWE Survivor Series.

Check out the My Mom’s Basement YouTube channel to see Robbie Fox’s recent interviews with Jon Moxley, CM Punk, Tony Khan and Liv Morgan.

WWE & AEW Working Together

The prospect of WWE and AEW working together seems far fetched, but that hasn’t stopped the industry’s most influential power players from talking about it.

When Triple H was asked about WWE possibly participating in a talent-sharing arrangement with other organizations, he said that WWE is “open for business.”

“Are we open to the right business opportunities? Yeah, at any given time we’re open to things. It just depends on what they are and if they’re beneficial to us in the long-term,” Triple H said.

“Open for business, I think Vince says that a lot and I’ve been around him long enough that if it’s the right thing and meaningful to business, he’s open to anything.”

Becky Lynch Watches AEW: “Competition is Great”

Becky Lynch revealed this week that she watches AEW and is happy that wrestling fans have an alternative product to watch.

“Competition is great,” she told Ariel Helwani on the MMA Hour podcast. “It’s great for the creative because I think it drives everybody. I think Vince McMahon works incredibly well when he’s pushed by competition. I think for the stars it gives options.”

She likened the WWE or AEW choice to food preferences. If you don’t like vanilla ice ream, you can have chocolate. If you don’t like strawberries, you can have butterscotch.

“There’s options for fans, for wrestlers, and yeah it’s great.”

More on WWE vs. AEW

Here are some additional related articles about WWE vs. AEW: