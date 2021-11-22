Big E Reveals His Pick To Win 2022 Royal Rumble

With the Survivor Series PPV behind us, people have already started talking about Royal Rumble. Big E has revealed his pick to win the big match this time around.

The WWE champion recently appeared on Barstool Rasslin’ to talk about a number of things. He discussed topics such as the Survivor Series PPV, his match with the Universal champion Roman Reigns and more.

When asked who he would like to see winning the Royal Rumble match this year, Big E mentioned how taking the name of any of the New Day members would be a lazy answer, so he picked Cesaro:

“I feel like the lazy answer would be The New Day members, so obviously either Kofi or Woods. I’ll go with someone who’s not them. Let’s go, Cesaro should win the Rumble, man, Cesaro is so damn good in the ring. I would love to see Cesaro get hot again.

When he was with Paul Heyman, like that era, the swing era,” said Big E, “and he’s still so damn good, but people were so behind him them. He’s a guy who is deserving of that, so I would love to see him get some much-deserved momentum.”

The Raw star also discussed the New Day entrance and his roar beforehand that has become an iconic part of the group.

He claimed that his fear while doing the entrance is to get the name of the city wrong. E mentioned how R Truth once got it wrong and he was booed by the fans.