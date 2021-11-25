Big E Reveals His Thoughts On Bron Breakker

Bron Breakker has managed to impress a lot of people with his performance in a short amount of time. It appears the WWE champion Big E is one of them.

The New Day star recently had an interview with The Illuminerdi. He discussed things such as his favorite Survivor Series moment and more.

When asked about the fastest rising star of NXT 2.0, E said that he was blown away by the fact that Bron Breakker has only been training for seven months:

“There’s been a lot of talk for people who are plugged into NXT with Bron Breakker. Seeing him do the things he does.

And what I love is he’s a guy of this era who’s only been training for about seven months. When he said he’s only been training for seven months, it kinda blew my mind.”

Big E also mentioned how he loves the fact Bron feels like a modern-day wrestler while also reminding people of his family:

“But I love that he feels like a part of this modern era but he reminds everyone so much of his dad (Rick Steiner) and uncle (Scott Steiner). And the singlet? Man! You get that Steiner Brother nostalgia! One of the greatest tag teams of all time.”

Apart from this, the WWE champion discussed things such as his various ring gears and more. You can check out his full interview in the video below:

H/t to WrestlingInc for the transcribed quotes