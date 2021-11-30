Big E vs. Seth Rollins Announced For WWE Day 1

Big E and Seth Rollins are set to face off on New Year’s Day for the WWE Championship.

On Monday’s episode of Raw, Seth Rollins confirmed in a promo that he will challenge Big E for the WWE Title at the WWE Day 1 pay-per-view. This marks the first match to be confirmed for the PPV event.

Rollins then beat Finn Balor in a singles match on the show. He earned this title match by becoming the number one contender when he won a fatal four-way ladder match on Raw five weeks ago as he beat Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, and Rey Mysterio.

Big E has held the WWE Championship since cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase on Bobby Lashley this September. Since that time, he had successful title defenses against Lashley, Drew McIntyre, and Austin Theory.

WWE presents the Day 1 pay-per-view event on Saturday, January 1, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia at the State Farm Arena that will air on Peacock. WWE will be announcing more matches for this show in the coming weeks.