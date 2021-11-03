Big E Talks The Importance Of Representation In WWE

Big E was recently interviewed by Sportsnet and spoke about the importance of representation in wrestling, both in WWE and outside of it.

“When you look around at the landscape of our industry, in WWE and outside of WWE, it just feels like a really good time to be a Black professional wrestler,” the WWE Champion said.

“When I look at our roster I don’t see a bunch of people who were given these opportunities and these positions merely because of the colour of their skin, as some kind of a quota system. You look at a Bianca (Belair), you look at a Sasha (Banks) and they’re undeniable to me. They are clearly unique,” he continued.

Big E also mentioned being a fan of Hit Row’s move to Smackdown. He also praised his New Day teammates and former WWE Champion, Bobby Lashley. Big E would continue to talk about the importance of young fans seeing people who look like them succeed in the business. He mentioned growing up and being a fan of Ron Simmons as well.

“I think when you can see people who look like you or resemble you as a young fan, it makes you think, ‘Oh yeah, this industry speaks to me. It’s not ignoring my fandom.’ If this is something that you might want to do one day, it makes it seem more plausible that ‘Yeah, this is something I can do because look at all look at all the other people who look like me who’ve done this before.'”

Big E WWE Championship Reign

Big E won the WWE Championship on the September 13th episode of WWE Raw. He announced earlier that day that he would cash in his briefcase against Bobby Lashley that night and would later make good on that promise. Since then, he’s defended the title successfully against both Lashley (in a steel cage) and against Drew McIntyre (at Crown Jewel).

On the upcoming Tribute to the Troops show, Big E will defend the title against Dolph Ziggler. Up next for Big E is a title match against Seth Rollins. Rollins won a fatal 4-way match recently on RAW to earn the next crack at his title.