Bobby Fish Teasing Animosity With Adam Cole

Could Bobby Fish and Adam Cole be on a collision course at some point in AEW?

Fish and Cole were a part of the Undisputed Era faction in NXT. The two started the group along with Kyle O’Reilly. Eventually, Roderick Strong joined them. All four members of Undisputed Era made a name for themselves in Ring of Honor and dabbled into wrestling in Japan with NJPW prior to joining NXT.

Bobby Fish & Adam Cole No Longer Chummy?

Fish and Cole may have been tight as members of the Undisputed Era but things appear different now. Fish was released from his WWE deal back in August, while Cole decided not to re-sign with the promotion.

Both men now compete under the AEW banner but Bobby Fish claims he and Cole have yet to communicate. Here’s what he had to say on the AEW Unrestricted podcast.

“He didn’t say anything to me. We haven’t talked yet.”

When host Aubrey Edwards pointed out that a lot of people in AEW are busy backstage, Fish had his own theory.

“Yeah, Adam acts like he doesn’t know me.”

Fish went on to say that he still speaks with Kyle O’Reilly, whose WWE deal is reportedly expiring soon.

“Kyle and I still talk. We are definitely still close. Like we said at the top of this conversation, pro wrestling is strange in that way where you see some of the same people daily or weekly for X number of years and then things shift, and you don’t see that person anymore for a little while, but you never know when you’re going to cross paths again and what that frequency is going to be. And we’ll see. I feel like Kyle, Adam, Roddy, myself, however many years we’ve all had in the wrestling industry, we’ve all found a way to cross paths repeatedly.”

Given Adam Cole’s reputation for being one of the nicest people in the business, it’s likely that Fish’s comments are kayfabe. Many feel that Fish and Cole will inevitably cross paths on AEW TV. Whether they realign or go to war remains to be seen.

H/T to Wrestling Inc for the transcribed quotes