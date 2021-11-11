Bobby Lashley Reflects on his Time as WWE Champion

WWE superstar Bobby Lashley gave his perspective on being WWE Champion and dropping the title to Big E.

TalkSport’s Alex McCarthy interviewed Lashley and asked him if he was proud of his time as the WWE Champion. He held the championship for six months. Lashley expressed gratitude for the opportunity and praised his former opponents.

Mccarthy transcribed the following quotes.

“Yes, I think it was one [a reign to be proud of]. Especially who I got to defend it against and who I won it off. Man, Miz is great,” said Lashley. He continued, “Defending at ‘Mania against Drew. Everyone was like ‘how is it going to go, what are they going to do?’ And then me and Drew tore down the house. I think it’s just given me the legitimacy that I’ve wanted.”

Bobby Lashley Reign as WWE Champion

Lashley defeated The Miz in a LumberJack match for the WWE Championship at Monday Night Raw on March 1st. After his win, WWE had Lashley defend his title against Drew McIntyre at Wrestlemania 37 on April 10th. Most WWE fans were surprised by Lashley successfully retaining his title at the event. However, WWE wanted to push him as a dominant champion. His reign as champion ended when Big E defeated him at Raw on September 13th.

When asked about his feeling about losing the title to Big E, Lashley seems happy about it. He shared that it was great to drop the championship to Big E and that he wanted to help other WWE talent succeed.

“It felt great to drop it to Big E. There’s a few guys who just need a push, and during my time as champion, I was trying to help out a lot of guys,” said Lashley. He explained, “Like Riddle and [Xavier] Woods, look what they’ve done afterwards. It helped elevate them, and that’s what I tried to do.” He also shared his time when he first came to WWE and the people that helped him.

“When I came back, I wanted the title, but I wanted to be that guy. When I started out, I had Booker T, Big Show, JBL, Undertaker, Finlay, and all these guys that wanted to work with me and help me, said Lashley. He continued, “It’s all about respect, and that’s what I want to do with a lot of these young guys coming up. We have some superstars coming up, some of the guys in NXT too, that have got it.”

Lashley attempted to regain the WWE Championship at Raw on September 27th but was unsuccessful. It seems WWE is keeping him out of the title picture for now. He took some time off WWE TV after his loss to Goldberg at Crown Jewel on October 21st. However, he made his return at Raw on Monday by defeating Dominick Mysterio. As a result, he took Mysterio’s place as a member of Team Raw in the elimination tag team match at Survivor Series on November 21st.