Booker T Says He Never Wanted To Join WWE

Booker T was one of the selected talents WWE brought in after purchasing WCW. Though according to the wrestling veteran, he never wanted to join the promotion.

The former WCW champion recently had an interview with Notsam Wrestling Podcast. He discussed things such as the failed relaunch of WCW and more.

Discussing the transition from WCW to WWE, Booker claimed that he never actually wanted to go to WWE. He would have rather stayed where he was and finished his career at the defunct promotion:

“No, I never wanted to go to WWE, I would rather have stayed in WCW forever and finished my career out there, but then again, when you get put in a situation, you’ve got to deal with it.

I went from being a kid on the street that got locked up in prison, the first time being in jail. I’m going to tell you right now, if you don’t know how to deal with any situation you’re put in,” said Booker T, “you’re going to find life really, really hard.”

The WWE Hall Of Famer also continued his praise for Nick Gage. He said that many young guys in the business could learn a lot from the hardcore star.

Booker T joined WCW in 1993. He had 4 reigns with the WCW world championship and won over a dozen other titles in the promotion. He made his WWE debut in June 2002.

H/T to WrestlingInc for the transcribed quotes