Booker T On WWE Roster Cuts: ‘I Hate To See It’

Booker T isn’t happy with the latest wave of WWE roster cuts.

WWE made the dreaded announcement of a new crop of talent getting the ax on Nov. 4. Among those names were Keith Lee, Nia Jax, Karrion Kross, Scarlett Bourdeaux, Ember Moon, Franky Monet, and others.

Booker T On WWE Roster Cuts

Booker T discussed the WWE roster cuts during an episode of the Hall of Fame podcast.

“I hate to see it. Ember Moon, she’s one of mine so definitely I hate to see her get released. But one thing I always teach my girls is if you’re talented, cream always rises to the top, you’ll find a spot somewhere. Ember, she’s going to be okay. The business decisions as far as Scarlett, I don’t know the behind the scenes dealing that go on with stuff like that. Franky Monet, I know she was talented, I thought she was money and I thought she fit right in and she was doing a great job. She was one of the girls that I thought you could do pretty much anything with as far as title picture, angle wise, working with and bringing somebody up.”

Booker T went on to say that the business has changed over the last few years. Booker believes job security in the industry is vastly different from what it was when he was in the ring. He also expressed his belief that some of the names released didn’t reach a level to where they were almost bulletproof.

