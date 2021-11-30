Booker T Reacts To Nia Jax Possibly Retiring

Booker T has chimed in on Nia Jax saying it’s possible she will never wrestle again.

Jax was a polarizing figure in WWE. Many fans blamed her for causing a slew of injuries throughout her run. Still, Jax found success in the company and became a Raw Women’s Champion and a two-time women’s tag team champion with Shayna Baszler.

Nia ended up being a part of a wave of WWE roster cuts. She joined the likes of Keith Lee, Karrion Kross, and more.

Booker T Weighs In

Nia Jax recently took issue with people who said her real name was her ring name. At the end of her rant on social media, she said there’s a strong possibility that she’ll never step foot inside the squared circle again.

Lol! ? Newflash..Lina is my real name. It’s not another “ring” name. It’s just MY NAME, the name given to me at birth. Calm TF down trolls. In all fairness, “Opponent Crippler” would be a SOLID front runner if I ever decide to wrestle again. ??? but it’s highly unlikely — Lina Fanene (@LinaFanene) November 29, 2021

On a new episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T said it’s entirely possible that Nia wants to simply live a normal life.

“It’s a whole lot different I think for women than it is for men. Just think about it for a second, what do you remember seeing Nia Jax ever before she was in WWE?

“That’s exactly my point. So, for her to actually go out and do the other shows other than WWE, something that perhaps came to her and was an offer that probably she couldn’t pass up.

“Maybe something that she really didn’t even wanna do. Just think about that for a second, but sometimes when the opportunity comes and then you see what kind of numbers are behind that opportunity you say, ‘Okay I’ll try this.’

“And it turns out to be a career for you for a period of time but who’s to say Nia Jax don’t wanna do something else like have a family, have a regular life, be able to breathe for a moment?”

Booker went on to say that he believes Nia Jax would be a big fish in a small pond going to Impact Wrestling. He also expressed his belief that she’d do well in AEW. Of course, that is if Nia Jax decides to keep wrestling.

Do you think we’ve seen the end of Nia Jax inside the ring?

