Booker T Plans To Create A “Sherri Martel Classic” In Reality of Wrestling

Booker T plans to bring a “Sherri Martel Classic” to his Reality of Wrestling promotion. During a recent appearance on the Battleground podcast, Booker spoke about what being managed by Sherri meant to his career and to Harlem Heat.

“Sherri was definitely well before her time as far as females in professional wrestling, being able to go out there and doing it the way she did. One that would throw caution to the wind. She was really great at psychology as well. She was a real worker. For myself, I always put her on a pedestal just because she was Harlem Heat’s ‘legitimizer.’ I don’t think we would have been what we were and who we were without Sister Sherri Being right there in the front.”

“So many times, we tore it up and left it in chaos, people just wanted to kill us. So many great times. She would definitely be proud of the groundwork she put down as far as what we’re seeing right now with the ladies going out there with the way they are. I’m definitely going to create a Sherri Martel Classic with Reality of Wrestling sometime very soon.”

Reality of Wrestling: One Night In Vegas

It’s a big time for Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling promotion. They will have their first show outside of Texas on Friday night, November 19th. The show, One Night in Vegas, will take place at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. Episodes of Reality of Wrestling can be viewed on the promotion’s official YouTube channel.

Two of the biggest and baddest at @TheOfficialROW battle on Friday night in Vegas! @Da_Mysterious_Q #EdgeStone! pic.twitter.com/SMG6MyDeN2 — Booker T. Huffman (@BookerT5x) November 16, 2021

Sherri Martel

Martel was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2006. She was inducted into the Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame and Museum in Texas in 2014. In 1991, she was awarded the “Manager of the Year Award” by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Additionally, she was a 3x AWA Women’s World Champion and a 1x WWF Women’s Champion.

