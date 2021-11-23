Bray Wyatt’s First Post-WWE Booking Announced

Bray Wyatt‘s first wrestling-related appearance since being released from WWE this summer has been announced.

Wyatt will be part of WrestleCon 2022 in Dallas, TX, which takes place during WrestleMania weekend at the Fairmont hotel from March 30th to April 5th, 2022.

WrestleCon broke the news on social media this week:

The first of 200+ talent announcements start right now. We are excited to return to full scale in Dallas, TX. Please join us. pic.twitter.com/MxfMmvcotR — WrestleCon – Dallas 2022, LA 2023 (@wrestlecon) November 23, 2021

In an interview with Metro UK, Special makeup effects artist Jason Baker revealed that Wyatt will be taking part in the filming of a horror movie this month in Tennessee.

“He’s a phenomenal collaborator, he’s become a really good friend, and we’re actually – you’re the first person that we’re publicly telling about. We’re starting a film at the end of the month,” Baker said.

“It’s a feature film and it’s something really new and different,” Baker continued. “I’d say probably the best way to describe it is Ichi the Killer meets Xanadu.”

Bray Wyatt Responds To Matt Hardy

Yesterday, Wyatt responded to a Tweet from his former tag-partner Matt Hardy. Hardy noted that it was 27 years ago since he faced Wyatt’s father, Mike Rotunda (AKA I.R.S).

“I’ve taken that same ass whoopin many times, at least he gave you some hope spots,” Wyatt Tweeted.

I’ve taken that same ass whoopin many times, at least he gave you some hope spots. pic.twitter.com/Mvq9eegssx — Windham (@Windham6) November 22, 2021

