Brian Cage wins XPW title at Rebirth reboot event

AEW star Brian Cage is the new champion of the recently rebooted XPW promotion.

An episode of Dark Side of the Ring this season focussed on Rob Black’s XPW promotion from the early 2000s. Perhaps in response to the renewed interest in his promotion, Black announced XPW would be returning.

They had their first show back this weekend from the Main Street Armory in Rochester, New York. A replay of the show is available on FITE here.

The show featured a tournament to determine a new XPW Champion. The company issued the following statement congratulating Brian Cage on his win:

“XPW would like to congratulate Brian Cage as the New XPW World Champion. Showing everyone what a real champion looks like. It takes a special type of person to be the Face of a wrestling company. Willie Mack was a great competitor but in the end he came up short.”

XPW Rebirth Results

The results are below:

Tournament Quarter-Finals

Willie Mack defeated Matt Cross Tournament Quarter-Finals

TJP defeated Bill Collier Tournament Quarter-Finals

Masada defeated Rhino Tournament Quarter-Finals

Brian Cage defeated KC Navarro Last Hell Standing Match

Vincent defeated G-Raver Tournament Semi-Finals

Willie Mack defeated Masada Tournament Semi-Finals

Brian Cage defeated TJP Silas Young defeated Colin Delaney & Nick Ando Chairs Match

Madman Fulton vs SHLAK – No Contest XPW Championship – Tournament Finals

Brian Cage defeated Willie Mack

The tournament concluded with a “Dusty Finish” where it appeared as though Willie Mack had won the title but the match was restarted and Cage was able to score the victory shortly after.

Wait… Rob Black @therobblackshow gets into a fight with the first referee!?!Brian Cage is the new XPW Champion!! Was that a fast count? Willie Mack had that! pic.twitter.com/4Jfp7Winq3 — XPW Wrestling (@Thexpwwrestling) November 8, 2021

Cage is the first person to hold the title since Shane Douglas was the champion back in 2002.