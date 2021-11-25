Britt Baker Reacts To CM Punk Saying She’s Replaced MJF In AEW’s 4 Pillars

During the opening segment of last night’s AEW Dynamite, CM Punk told MJF he’s been replaced in the 4 pillars of the promotion by Britt Baker. The AEW Women’s World Champion responded to this recently on social media.

A user on Twitter quickly put together updated art work for the 4 Pillars of AEW t-shirt:

Later in the night, after the cameras stopped rolling, CM Punk appeared wearing Britt Baker’s jacket for some reason. Baker also responded to this on social media.

Ok for real give it back. https://t.co/0FJbWvG7t2 — Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (@RealBrittBaker) November 25, 2021

Mick Foley also commented on Britt Baker on social media last night. He noted that Baker always looks a tad jealous whenever Thunder Rosa is in the ring.

“Is it just me, or can you see the envy in Britt Baker’s eyes when Thunder Rosa is in the ring?” Foley Tweeted.

Baker responded to Foley as well.

Listen, I’ll buy you an 8×10 since you’re so obsessed with her.



Envy? Don’t know her.

?????? https://t.co/4PFO99dlfW pic.twitter.com/WpuWPzjjNs — Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (@RealBrittBaker) November 25, 2021

The last time Punk was in Chicago, he noted that the crowd sure knew how to make a guy feel like “Britt Baker in Pittsburgh.” Baker commented to ESPN on what that meant to her.

“So you gotta remember I am a fan. I grew up watching CM Punk, Daniel Bryan, Christian, Matt Hardy.” said Britt Baker, “So all these guys I get to work with now is surreal. It’s like a ‘pinch me’ moment. That my idols are my co-workers.”

“So I am in the back at the screen watching as a fan, watching CM Punk and he says my name, I am like ‘Did everybody hear that?’ I mean it’s so cool. Sure, we share the stage and we are both stars but that’s somebody that I was a fan of. So that’s a very very cool feeling as a wrestler, as a wrestling fan, for someone you idolize to say your name.”