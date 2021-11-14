Britt Baker Keeps AEW Women’s Title In Full Gear Defense

Tay Conti was the latest wrestler in the women’s division to step up to challenge Britt Baker for the AEW Women’s Title.

It happened at Saturday’s (November 13, 2021) AEW Full Gear pay-per-view event in Minneapolis, MN at the Target Center. The match featured Baker dominating most of the match with Conti fighting back. Baker did hit an Air Raid Crash on the ring apron. Conti rolled her up for the win.

On the October 23rd edition of Dynamite, Baker confirmed the match in a promo where she stated that all Conti has done since coming to AEW is showing off her ass and when they met, she would beat it.

In late October on an episode of Rampage, Baker defeated Conti’s friend, Anna Jay, in a non-title match. Post-match, Rebel and Jamie Hayter jumped Jay until Conti came out to make the save.

This wasn’t the first time that Conti challenged for the AEW Women’s Championship as she did so on the April 21st episode of Dynamite, but fell short to then-champion Hikaru Shida.

What are your thoughts on Baker retaining the Women’s Title? Was this the right call by AEW officials? Sound off in the comment section.