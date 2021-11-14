Bryan Danielson Details Monthly Checks With Neurologists And Brain Scans

Bryan Danielson has amped things up since joining AEW and he has started taking more risks inside the ring. This increased physicality however has also sparked debate because of the issues the former world champion has faced in the past, even forcing him to take retirement from active completion for a while.

The AEW star provided some updates on his health and the precautions he takes during the post Full Gear media scrum. When he originally came out of retirement, Danielson had to do impact testing after every match. Though he has abandoned that routine now and started taking spect tests to monitor the oxygen blood flow to his brain, which shows that he is getting better:

“I don’t do the impact testing anymore, to be honest, I haven’t done an impact test in years and years. But I do regularly keep up with a neurologist who I see pretty much every month. There’s these new tests called SPECT scans which monitor the oxygen flow in your brain and all that kind of stuff. Because I keep working on it and keep doing different things, my SPECT scans keep getting better and better. I think last time he said that they were better than your average 25-year-old with no head trauma.”

Being A Father Is The Most Important Thing For Bryan Danielson

The wrestling veteran then explained that he is being very diligent with his health because he wants to be there for his children. Bryan Danielson said that his main goal is not to be the best wrestler but to be a good father to his son. He also mentioned his daughter saying that he wants to be there to help her when she needs:

“I’m trying to be very diligent because one of the things that’s most important to me is being a dad. I see the best doctors in the country and all of them have cleared me. My main goal is not to be the best wrestler — I’m a relatively old father, my son just turned a year and a half, when he turns 15, I’m going to be 54, 55. He’s going to want to take me down the way that I did when I was 15 with my dad. I’m going to sprawl on him and I’m going to crush his shoulder.

I want to be [able to] when my daughter asks me about chemistry and how H2O bonds with CO2, I want to be able to say it’s H2CO3. I want to be able to do all that and explain to her chemistry, and algebra, and calculus, and whatever it is she wants to do. That is my number one goal to do that and I think, if Tony thinks, I’m getting to a point where I won’t be able to do that, it’s going to be time to stop.”

Bryan Danielson won a hard-fought match against Miro during the Full Gear PPV. This was the final of the AEW world title tournament. The victory earns Bryan a future world title match against the new champion Hangman Page. Though there is no word yet on when this match will take place.

Please credit SEScoops if you use any quotes from the article.