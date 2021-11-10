Bryan Danielson Reveals AEW Contract Length

Bryan Danielson has unveiled his contract length with AEW.

Danielson made his AEW debut back in September. He has already proven to live up to the hype, delivering some highly praised matches. Danielson has shared the ring with the likes of Kenny Omega, Minoru Suzuki, Nick Jackson, Eddie Kingston, Bobby Fish, and Dustin Rhodes.

Bryan Danielson’s AEW Contract

Bryan Danielson was a guest on the latest episode of The MMA Hour. During the show, Danielson revealed to Ariel Helwani the length of his AEW deal.

“Three years.”

Danielson was then asked about whether or not he’s allowed to work for other promotions internationally.

“Obviously, I have to clear it all through AEW first. AEW has to be my priority but even going to Japan right now is hard with COVID and all that kind of stuff. I’m able to do that but to be fair, WWE was gonna let me do that as well. With the contract that they offered me and when I was talking to Vince about it cause that was one of my big things. I was like, ‘I wanna be able to go and wrestle these guys all over the world’ and that sort of thing, and they were gonna allow me to do that.”

Danielson has made it to the finals of the AEW World Heavyweight Title Eliminator tournament. He will be meeting Miro to determine the tournament winner at the Full Gear PPV on Nov. 13.

