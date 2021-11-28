Bryan Danielson Reveals Which Younger AEW Talent He Wants to Work With

Former WWE Superstar and current AEW star Bryan Danielson recently revealed which younger talents he sees on the All Elite roster as people he would like to work with.

Danielson has already been wrestling on most shows since he made his on-screen debut for the company at AEW All Out, but there are some names that he wants to get in the ring with/

“As far as from the young guy perspective, I really like Daniel Garcia’s style. I think Dante Martin is incredible. So there’s those guys” Danielson began, speaking on the Casual Conversations podcast.

Bryan Danielson on Younger AEW Talent

“There’s Darby Allin, who I think is just fantastic. I worry about him physically about all the stuff he puts his body through. They’re all kind of different. Dante, who’s doing this incredible high-flying. Darby, he does stuff that seems a little reckless but I find him to be very psychologically sound and also this great character” Danielson added.

“Daniel Garcia is an excellent technical wrestler. You got MJF, who is evolving what you would have called the standard heel act. But he’s evolving in a way that’s modern, and it doesn’t feel like he’s just out there being a heel, it feels like he’s an a**hole” Bryan continued, praising Maxwell Jacob Friedman.

