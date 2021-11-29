Why Does Bryan Danielson Wear a Plain White T-Shirt in AEW?

Bryan Danielson has worn a plain white t-shirt during many of his AEW television appearances.

According to the American Dragon, there’s a reason for this unassuming gear. During a recent appearance on the Casual Conversations podcast, Danielson said he is generally not in favor of selling merchandise to his fans.

“So AEW came up with a very nice American Dragon Is Back t-shirt,” he began.” I think one of the things that has confused their merchandising people and also confused the WWE merchandising people is that I don’t wanna sell people things.”

The Steve Jobs of AEW

Danielson likened his plain white t-shirt to Apple co-founder Steve Jobs always wearing a black turtleneck shirt.

“So, it’s a choice,” he continued. “It also makes my life simpler, in the sense of like I don’t have to worry what I’m going to wear to TV, right, so a white shirt and some joggers.”

“There’s Steve Jobs, who was infamous for he would just do the black turtleneck and he didn’t have to worry. I don’t wanna waste my time thinking about what I’m going to wear.”

It’s convenient for Daniel Bryan to just throw on a white t-shirt and not have to worry about styling an outfit for himself. However, he stated once again that his love for the environment makes it difficult for him to play merchandise pitch-man to his fans.

“Anyways, there’s a certain aspect of that but part of my service is this idea of how we can benefit the planet and all that kind of stuff. One of the things that is hard for me is to sell people stuff.”

Listen to Bryan Danielson on Casual Conversations: