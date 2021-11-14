Bryan Danielson Wins AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament

All Elite Wrestling held its Eliminator Tournament to determine who would be the next in line for the challenge for the World Heavyweight Title and it came to an end when Miro stepped into the ring with Bryan Danielson in the finals at the Full Gear pay-per-view event.

The match was truly back and forth to the point where the announcers said that neither wrestler could get an advantage. At one point, they followed each other up with their submission finishers. Miro deadlifted Bryan out of a heel hook for a german suplex. Bryan hit a DDT off the top rope then locked in the guillotine choke for the win.

There were 8 competitors in the tournament that included 10, Jon Moxley, Orange Cassidy, Powerhouse Hobbs, Dustin Rhodes, Bryan Danielson, Lance Archer, and Eddie Kingston.

The first round matches saw Moxley over 10, Cassidy beat Hobbs, Danielson defeat Rhodes, and Kingston over Archer.

The semi-finals featured Danielson over Kingston while Miro replaced Moxley, who decided to get help for alcohol abuse and checked into rehab to address his issues.

Many have rightfully supported Moxley in this decision despite the pressure he had on himself while being a top star for the promotion and taking himself out of a high position in the company for now to further help himself. Miro defeated Cassidy to advance in the tournament.

Kenny Omega defended the World Title against Adam Page in the main event of Full Gear. Ironically, Omega beat Page in last year’s tournament at Full Gear