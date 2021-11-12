Bully Ray Reacts To Backlash Over His Take On Hangman Page

Bully Ray has fired back at those who ripped him over his opinion on whether or not Hangman Page should emerge victorious at Full Gear.

This Saturday night (Nov. 13), Page will be challenging Kenny Omega for the AEW World Heavyweight Championship. When Hangman first competed for the title back in Aug. 2019, he lost to Chris Jericho.

Many believe the time is now for Hangman to win the AEW gold but Bully Ray had other ideas.

He expressed his belief that it would be beneficial to get more heat on Hangman and have him win the title at another show.

Bully Ray Responds To Angry Fans

Bully got ripped to shreds on social media for his take. During an episode of Busted Open Radio, he addressed the backlash.

“After last night and all the heat that they built up in that segment, which is exactly what I wanted to see, it was crazy to see the tweets I got. This one tweet said, ‘Bully has caused so much discourse with his takes.’

“Well, I’m glad that my takes, my opinion could cause so much discourse amongst the AEW fans or the wrestling community. It’s an opinion based on 30 years of being in this business.

“So, I’m agreeing with you [speaking to host Dave LaGreca] now that they got a good segment of heat on him where he’s signed in blood. Wow, that was awesome I loved it.

“Yes, let’s strike while the iron’s hot but will the iron be hotter in Minneapolis? Or is that a good opportunity to get a little bit more heat? Or if we don’t do it in Minneapolis, have we missed a golden opportunity? It’s just a discussion.”

Bully Ray also claimed the “IWC bottom-feeding dirt sheets” embellished his take on it not being time for Hangman to win the championship.

This is despite the fact that Bully said, “Do I feel it’s the right time for Hangman? I’m gonna say in nine days? No.”

