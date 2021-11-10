Bully Ray Reacts To Reports Of Charlotte Being Difficult To Work With

Bully Ray has given his take on the reports that Charlotte has been difficult to work with.

Charlotte made some waves recently in the wrestling industry, although not in the way she intended. Things went array on the Oct. 22 episode of SmackDown. During a title exchange segment, Charlotte went off the script by dropping the Raw Women’s Championship instead of engaging in a tug of war with Becky Lynch.

This reportedly led to a verbal argument between Charlotte and Becky backstage. PW Torch later reported that many within WWE have found Charlotte to be increasingly difficult to work with.

Bully Ray Speaks On Charlotte Situation

During an episode of Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray said that a wrestler being difficult to work with could boil down to many things. One of the main ones is when a performer takes pride in how their character comes across on TV.

“Difficult to work with also comes down to knowing your worth. You see, the wrestling business has morphed into this weird, quirky yes-man, yes-woman territory. If you don’t just say, ‘Yes’ to everything, if you stand your ground and fight for what you believe in, you’re deemed difficult. By that definition, don’t you think wrestlers like The Undertaker, or Stone Cold Steve Austin, or The Rock were difficult to work with?”

Bully also went on to say that he doesn’t agree with the “difficult” label being tossed around in that situation.

“Is that truly difficult? No, it’s just somebody believing in their convictions the way their character has been portrayed. It’s not always, ‘Well this is what the office wants, you have to do it this way.’ There’s talking, there’s negotiating, there’s working it out. So, when I hear the term ‘difficult’ I really try to put it under a microscope and find out, how is this person so difficult to work with? You mentioned Charlotte Flair. Charlotte is top of the food chain.”

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that Charlotte isn’t likely to face repercussions for what transpired in the title exchange segment. The reason given is that if Charlotte is punished, then a few others would have to face the consequences as well.

Please H/T SEScoops with a link if you use any quotes from this article