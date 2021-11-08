Bully Ray Feels It Isn’t Time For Hangman Page To Win AEW World Title

Bully Ray doesn’t think Hangman Page is ready to be AEW World Champion.

All Elite Wrestling presents AEW Full Gear this Saturday, November 13, live from Minneapolis, Minnesota at the Target Center It’ll be the final PPV card for AEW of 2021. The main event will see Hangman Page will be challenging Kenny Omega for the AEW World Heavyweight Championship.

Many believe that the timing is right for Hangman to reach the mountain top at AEW, but Bully Ray has a different take.

Bully Ray On Hangman Page As Champion

On a recent episode of Busted Open Radio on SiriusXM, Bully shared his belief that AEW needs to get more heat on this angle before Hangman Hangman becomes a world champion.

“I would say to stick with Kenny right now,” said Ray. “That’s just my own personal opinion. I’m not gonna say if Tony decides to switch it’s the wrong decision, or this or that. Listen, booking is all about feel also. There are Xs and Os that go with it but it’s also all about feel.”

Bully Ray continued, “Do I feel it’s the right time for Hangman? I’m gonna say in nine days? No. I would like to see Kenny get more heat on Hangman or them come up with a way to get more heat on Hangman.”

Bully went on to say that one idea could be for The Elite to take out The Dark Order “mafia-style.” He also says if Hangman were to win the title at Full Gear, then Tony Khan will have to decide who the top three heels in the company are to challenge for the gold.

