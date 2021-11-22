Bully Ray Scoffs At WWE’s Idea Of Heel Becky Lynch

Bully Ray doesn’t want WWE to continue to present Becky Lynch as a heel after Survivor Series.

This past Sunday (Nov. 21), Lynch shared the ring with her former close friend Charlotte. The two had a match that was highly praised and Becky ended up picking up the win.

Bully Ray Thinks WWE Is Force-Feeding Heel Becky Lynch

On the latest episode of Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray said WWE should just let Becky Lynch continue to be embraced by the fans.

“Now we have Becky, who the people are behind. She looks great, she wrestles great, she does everything that I like. When she talks I’m into her.

“Why do I hate you, Becky? For what reason? You want me to hate you because you’re force-feeding a couple lines down fans’ throat that creative told you to say that absolutely, positively suck?

“No, I don’t hate you. I don’t agree with the force-feeding.

“Last night, after her performance with Charlotte, what’s she gonna do? Come out tonight and say, ‘I didn’t need you fans behind me. I knew I could do it all on my own.’ Ugh, kill me now.”

Emotional Post-Match Interview

Following her Survivor Series clash with Charlotte, Becky had an emotional post-match interview. Bully Ray feels fans are totally behind Becky, especially after that interview.

“When Becky starts to cry last night, when you see them overwhelmed with emotion, if you see somebody cry you feel for them.

“So, when I’m watching her get all welled up in emotion talking about her friendship with Charlotte and how now it’s come to an end, you know that it actually, truly, genuinely bothers her.

“She’s crying and in that moment in time you’re like, ‘Man, I really feel bad for this girl.’

“So, you want me to feel bad for her based on real emotion post-match but tonight you’re gonna write a bunch of gibberish on a piece of paper that makes me go, ‘Oh my god I hate Becky.’

“No, there’s no reason to hate Becky and I don’t wanna hate Becky just because you’re hoping and praying that I love Liv Morgan.”

At Survivor Series, WWE ran an angle where a special golden egg was stolen. In storyline, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has ordered roster members of both brands to attend the Nov. 22 episode of Raw.

Whether or not we’ll be able to see a bit more of the rivalry between Becky and Charlotte on this episode remains to be seen.

