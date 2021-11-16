Bully Ray Wants AEW To Sign Former ROH Tag Team Champions

Bully Ray thinks former ROH Tag Team Champions The Briscoe Brothers would be the perfect fit for AEW.

Many have praised AEW’s tag team division. Teams such as the current AEW Tag Team Champions, Lucha Bros, FTR, The Young Bucks, Proud N’ Powerful, and others have proven to deliver the goods.

There’s one tag team, however, that Bully Ray feels would do wonders for AEW.

Bully Ray is ‘All In’ on The Briscoes AEW

Bully Ray discussed potential tag teams that could make their way to AEW during an episode of Busted Open Radio. At the top of his list are The Briscoes.

“The Briscoes are an absolute perfect fit for the AEW tag division. The Briscoes and The Bucks already have history.

“Now, imagine if we get Briscoes and Bucks again. Imagine if we get Briscoes and FTR, Briscoes and Lucha Bros, yadda yadda. Anything like that.

“And then on the horizon, way, way, way off in the horizon, there’s the possibility of a Hardy reunion in AEW. Could you imagine? A very small portion of wrestling fans got to see Hardyz-Bucks in Ring of Honor.

“Now, the world could see Hardyz-Bucks. Hardyz, Bucks, FTR, Lucha Brothers, Briscoes. Damn, that is one hell of a tag division.”

Briscoe Brothers’ Problematic Past

The timing certainly can’t be ignored. Ring of Honor announced that all talent will be released from their deals as the company will go dark until at least April.

Many have wondered if AEW will consider bringing in The Briscoes due to some controversial comments made by Jay Briscoe back in 2013. Jay said he’d shoot anyone who teaches his kids that same-sex marriage is okay.

Jay did end up apologizing for his remarks. These days, the wrestling industry is far less forgiving of these types of comments but The Briscoes have done well for themselves over the past few years.

