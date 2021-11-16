Charlotte Flair Says She Can Be Difficult Because She Stands Up For What She Believes In

There was a reported backstage confrontation between Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair at the October 22 episode of WWE SmackDown after they had a championship exchange segment.

Flair had gone to WWE management before the show to voice her concerns regarding the segment and how it would make her look weak. Despite her best attempts, it didn’t work and they went with what the creative team had planned. After the segment, there were loud words being exchanged but no physicality.

While being asked about the criticism she gets for always being the champion in an interview with BT Sport, Flair spoke about how she stands up for what she believes in.

“If I was a man would it rub people the wrong way? No one looks at a man and goes, ‘why does he want to be the world champion again when he’s been on top all these years?’ Is it because I’m a woman and have done it all and we have a smaller division? Charlotte is difficult? Because I stand up for what I believe in? That makes me difficult? If I was a man, I’d have big balls. I know how good I am. Man or woman, I am the best.”

Flair is slated to wrestle Lynch at WWE Survivor Series in a Champion vs. Champion bout. Lynch previously stated that things are difficult with Charlotte right now and they are not friends.